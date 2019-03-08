Sunny

Christchurch Park and Holywells Park given Green Flag Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:25 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 23 July 2019

Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

Two of Ipswich's main parks have been given awards marking them out as some of the UK's best outdoor spaces.

Holywells Park in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRYHolywells Park in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Holywells Park and Christchurch Park have both been given the Green Flag Award, given to open spaces that are well managed.

Councillor Philip Smart, Ipswich Borough Council's parks and open spaces portfolio holder, said: "Ipswich is fortunate to have some wonderful parks and this is very welcome news alongside both parks being shortlisted for UK's Best Park 2019.

"I would like to thank our staff and volunteers and both Friends groups for their tireless work."

Peter Gray, chairman of the Friends of Christchurch Park, said: "Christchurch Park is a magnificent green space and one of Ipswich's treasures, so it is marvellous that it has been recognised yet again with this Green Flag award.

"Most importantly, we must thank all the park staff for the hard work they have put in and this is a fitting reward for all they do throughout the year."

Robin Gape, chairman of the Friends of Holywells Park, said: "We, The Friends, are delighted that 2019 sees Holywells Park keep its Green Flag status.

"The award reflects the care, thought and hard work of IBC staff, the various voluntary groups (including The Friends), the organisers of various events, and the public at large.

"Holywells offers visitors a wide variety of things to do, including simply relaxing, in a joyful natural setting."

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help 'miracle' child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds found

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Homebase at Warren Heath set to become first B&M garden centre in Ipswich

The old Homebase site at Warren Heath is to be changed into a new B&M store. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

