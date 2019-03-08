Overcast

Man arrested after throwing eggs from roof

PUBLISHED: 10:59 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 27 March 2019

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 31-year-old man who sparked the closure of a road in Ipswich for more than three hours after climbing onto the roof of a house is due to appear in court charged with using abusive and threateing behaviour.

Officers from Suffolk police closed Greenfinch Avenue last night, March 26 after receiving reports regarding the safety of a man sitting on a roof of a residential property.

Bradley Beaumont, 31, is due to appear at Ipswich magistrates court after being charged with using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called just after 4pm following calls for concern for a man’s safety, who was said to be sat on a roof throwing eggs and cars and passers by.

“We arrested a man at the scene who was later charged and will appear in court on Tuesday, April 9.”

Police later reopened the road at around 7.30pm.

