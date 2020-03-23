E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greggs to shut all stores in battle against coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:24 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 23 March 2020

Greggs has announced it is closing all of its stores in a bid to help the battle against coronavirus Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE

Greggs has announced it is closing all of its stores in a bid to help the battle against coronavirus Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE

High street bakers Greggs is to shut all of its stores as the battle against coronavirus intensifies.

The chain will close all stores nationwide from Tuesday, March 24 after admitting social distancing measures need to be increased.

A statement from the chain read: “We’ve been doing everything we can to keep our shops open and everyone safe but it has become clear that to help us all maintain social distance we need to go further and close all of our shops completely. So, we have made the difficult decision to close all of our shops on Tuesday 24th March.

“While we are closed, we will continue supporting our colleagues with full contract hours for as long as we are able although we will need to keep this under review as the situation develops.”

MORE: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 300

The chain has five stores in Ipswich, with further outlets across the county in towns including Felixstowe, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

In a bid to help those struggling during the virus, the company has pledged to donate all unsold food to the less fortunate through the Greggs Foundation.

MORE: All of our coronavirus coverage for Suffolk

The bakery has now becoming one of many food chains shutting its doors nationwide, with Nando’s and McDonald’s announcing closures alongside coffee shop giant Costa.

KFC also announced it is closing all its stores until further notice.

The statement also thanked key workers across the country for their work in putting their lives at risk in a bid to battle the virus.

It continued: “There are so many unsung heroes, and we’re in awe of you all.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus updates

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

A person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in north east Essex. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Number of coronavirus cases in UK rises by 665

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

A person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in north east Essex. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Number of coronavirus cases in UK rises by 665

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man arrested after woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will miss them’ - Schools’ emotional farewell to students leaving early after coronavirus outbreak

Year-11 students from Chantry Academy gathered for a final photo with staff as they said farewell to the school. Picture: CHANTRY ACADEMY

COVID-19 crisis leaves Sudbury couple stranded in Indian hospital

Steven Hancock, left, and partner Ann Williams from Sudbury have been left stranded in an Indian hospital in squalid conditions. PIcture: STEVEN HANCOCK/ANN WILLIAMS

Greggs to shut all stores in battle against coronavirus

Greggs has announced it is closing all of its stores in a bid to help the battle against coronavirus Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE

‘Very difficult and challenging times’ - Evans confirms Town have closed Portman Road in coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Town's famous Portman Road stadium has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARK HEATH
Drive 24