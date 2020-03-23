Greggs to shut all stores in battle against coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 17:24 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 23 March 2020
High street bakers Greggs is to shut all of its stores as the battle against coronavirus intensifies.
The chain will close all stores nationwide from Tuesday, March 24 after admitting social distancing measures need to be increased.
A statement from the chain read: “We’ve been doing everything we can to keep our shops open and everyone safe but it has become clear that to help us all maintain social distance we need to go further and close all of our shops completely. So, we have made the difficult decision to close all of our shops on Tuesday 24th March.
“While we are closed, we will continue supporting our colleagues with full contract hours for as long as we are able although we will need to keep this under review as the situation develops.”
The chain has five stores in Ipswich, with further outlets across the county in towns including Felixstowe, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.
In a bid to help those struggling during the virus, the company has pledged to donate all unsold food to the less fortunate through the Greggs Foundation.
The bakery has now becoming one of many food chains shutting its doors nationwide, with Nando’s and McDonald’s announcing closures alongside coffee shop giant Costa.
KFC also announced it is closing all its stores until further notice.
The statement also thanked key workers across the country for their work in putting their lives at risk in a bid to battle the virus.
It continued: “There are so many unsung heroes, and we’re in awe of you all.”
