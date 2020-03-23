Greggs to shut all stores in battle against coronavirus

Greggs has announced it is closing all of its stores in a bid to help the battle against coronavirus Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE

High street bakers Greggs is to shut all of its stores as the battle against coronavirus intensifies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chain will close all stores nationwide from Tuesday, March 24 after admitting social distancing measures need to be increased.

A statement from the chain read: “We’ve been doing everything we can to keep our shops open and everyone safe but it has become clear that to help us all maintain social distance we need to go further and close all of our shops completely. So, we have made the difficult decision to close all of our shops on Tuesday 24th March.

“While we are closed, we will continue supporting our colleagues with full contract hours for as long as we are able although we will need to keep this under review as the situation develops.”

MORE: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 300

The chain has five stores in Ipswich, with further outlets across the county in towns including Felixstowe, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

In a bid to help those struggling during the virus, the company has pledged to donate all unsold food to the less fortunate through the Greggs Foundation.

MORE: All of our coronavirus coverage for Suffolk

The bakery has now becoming one of many food chains shutting its doors nationwide, with Nando’s and McDonald’s announcing closures alongside coffee shop giant Costa.

KFC also announced it is closing all its stores until further notice.

The statement also thanked key workers across the country for their work in putting their lives at risk in a bid to battle the virus.

It continued: “There are so many unsung heroes, and we’re in awe of you all.”

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus updates