E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greggs and John Lewis reopen today as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 05:31 18 June 2020

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, is open today Picture: PAUL GEATER

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, is open today Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Bakery chain Greggs and department store John Lewis are the latest big names in retail to reopen their branches today in Suffolk and north Essex as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.

John Lewis in Ipswich is also reopening on Thursday Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJohn Lewis in Ipswich is also reopening on Thursday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Seven Greggs branches in Suffolk and four in north Essex are among the 800 stores nationwide that are reopening for takeaway food.

Greggs were actually permitted to sell food on a takeaway basis during the lockdown - but bosses declined to do so over concerns for their employees.

MORE: Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

The John Lewis store in Futura Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich, is also welcoming customers again today following a several-month absence.

The government had permitted all non-essential stores to reopen from Monday, though John Lewis opted to keep their branches nationwide closed for a short while longer.

Which Greggs are open in Suffolk?

•Ipswich, 35 Upper Brook St, IP4 1ED

•Ipswich, 51 Westgate St, IP1 3DX (Just Eat click and collect only)

You may also want to watch:

•Beccles, 13 Newmarket, NR34 9HD

•Bury St Edmunds, 11 Abbeygate St, IP33 1UN

•Hadleigh, 58 High St, IP7 5AL

•Newmarket, 66 High St, CB8 8LB

•Stowmarket, 17 Ipswich St, IP14 1AH

Which Greggs are open in north Essex?

•Colchester, 19 High St, CO1 1DA

•Colchester, Stanway RP, CO3 0JS

•Colchester, 58 St Christopher Rd, CO4 0NB

•Chelmsford, Chelmer SC, CM1 1XD

MORE: Then and now: see Ipswich town centre before and after lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Greggs and John Lewis reopen today as lockdown eases

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, is open today Picture: PAUL GEATER

Job losses inevitable as zoo reopens

Colchester Zoo Director Dr Dominique Tropeano Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Child sex abuse accused due at crown court

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

It’s official - this Ipswich family is the funniest in the UK

The Miller family from Ipswich has been crowned the funniest family in the UK thanks to their Queen parody music video Picture: SIMON FINLAY/PINPEP

Matt Hancock apologises for ‘human mistake’ after breaking his own social distancing rules

Health secretary Matt Hancock placing his arm around a fellow MP as he arrived for prime minister's questions. He has since apologised for breaking social distancing rules. Picture: BBC NEWS/PA WIRE
Drive 24