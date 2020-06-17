Greggs and John Lewis reopen today as lockdown eases

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, is open today Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Bakery chain Greggs and department store John Lewis are the latest big names in retail to reopen their branches today in Suffolk and north Essex as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.

John Lewis in Ipswich is also reopening on Thursday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND John Lewis in Ipswich is also reopening on Thursday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Seven Greggs branches in Suffolk and four in north Essex are among the 800 stores nationwide that are reopening for takeaway food.

Greggs were actually permitted to sell food on a takeaway basis during the lockdown - but bosses declined to do so over concerns for their employees.

The John Lewis store in Futura Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich, is also welcoming customers again today following a several-month absence.

The government had permitted all non-essential stores to reopen from Monday, though John Lewis opted to keep their branches nationwide closed for a short while longer.

Which Greggs are open in Suffolk?

•Ipswich, 35 Upper Brook St, IP4 1ED

•Ipswich, 51 Westgate St, IP1 3DX (Just Eat click and collect only)

•Beccles, 13 Newmarket, NR34 9HD

•Bury St Edmunds, 11 Abbeygate St, IP33 1UN

•Hadleigh, 58 High St, IP7 5AL

•Newmarket, 66 High St, CB8 8LB

•Stowmarket, 17 Ipswich St, IP14 1AH

Which Greggs are open in north Essex?

•Colchester, 19 High St, CO1 1DA

•Colchester, Stanway RP, CO3 0JS

•Colchester, 58 St Christopher Rd, CO4 0NB

•Chelmsford, Chelmer SC, CM1 1XD

