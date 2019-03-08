Gareth Gates performs to full house at Greshams gig

Gareth Gates at Greshams, Ipswich on Saturday, August 17. Photo: Mick Parker Archant

Pop Idol runner up Gareth Gates entertained a full house at Greshams in Ipswich last night, organisers said.

The singer-songwriter, originally from Bradford, was supported at the gig by the 2019 winner of Greshams' Got Talent.

He also had a meet and greet, much to the delight of fans.

Greshams managing director Mark Calver said: "We're delighted to welcome Gareth Gates to Greshams Ipswich.

"He was fabulous to work with and entertained a full house before concluding with a meet and greet which his fans loved."

Gareth burst onto the scene in 2002, when he came second to Will Young on the first series of Pop Idol.

Quickly signed to Simon Cowell's BMG label, the young singer went on to sell 3.5 million records in the UK.

He has made headlines this week after splitting with his ex-fiancee Faye Brookes. The couple got engaged in January.

Mr Calver said Greshams has a variety of events planned for the next 16 months.

