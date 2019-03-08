E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates to perform in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:29 13 August 2019

Gareth Gates will be performing at Greshams in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: GARRY LAKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Gareth Gates will be performing at Greshams in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: GARRY LAKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Spirit in the Sky singer Gareth Gates was famously runner up to Will Young in the UK's first ever Pop Idol in 2002 - and now he is set to wow fans at an Ipswich live gig.

The Bradford born singer-songwriter, who has sold 3.5 million records in the UK alone, will perform at Greshams in Ipswich, supported by the 2019 winner of Greshams' Got Talent.

On Saturday, August 17 the evening will kick off at 7pm and will go on until 11.30pm in The Willow Suite.

Not only has Gareth had a successful singing career - travelling worldwide and having three number one singles - but he has since been taking centre stage in different musical theatre productions around the country.

In 2009 Gareth auditioned and impressed Sir Cameron MackIntosh and accepted the role of Marius, in the 25th anniversary tour of Les Miserables.

He also came fourth place on Dancing on Ice in 2008 when Suzanne Shaw from Hear'Say picked up the ice trophy.

Tickets to see the star are available online for just £22.50.

