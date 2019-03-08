First look inside new restaurant at Ipswich venue - as outdoor stage plans take shape

Jamie Lee Smith working in the kitchen at the new 16 Steak House and Grill at Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A new restaurant has been unveiled at a popular Ipswich venue, which has also revealed ambitious plans for a permanent outdoor stage to host major events.

More than £300,000 has been spent on changes at Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE More than £300,000 has been spent on changes at Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Greshams Ipswich, in Tuddenham Road, has seen a major investment to transform the site in the last year.

Its new-look Willow Suite is already proving a very popular venue for big events of up to 250 people - staging music, comedy, weddings and corporate events.

The prestigious Stars of Suffolk awards were even hosted there on Thursday evening, proving to be a major success.

Its restaurant has recently relaunched as 16 Steak House and Grill, run by well-known Suffolk chef Jamie Lee Smith.

Stars of Suffolk 2019 Photo: Brittany Woodman Stars of Suffolk 2019 Photo: Brittany Woodman

Bosses say they have had fantastic feedback since the change.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to further develop outside seating areas at the front of the premises.

But the developments don't stop there - work has started on a new permanent, outdoor stage, which will make use of the huge 22 acre site.

Mick Parker, director at Greshams, said they were excited about the developments.

He said: "We are delivering really quality events, really comfortable rooms and spaces and it's very competitive.

"We think it's a brilliant overall package."

There are already 84 events planned at the Willow Suite for 2020, and the new restaurant is already proving very popular.

The Willow Suite at Greshams Ipswich already has more than 80 events planned next year Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Willow Suite at Greshams Ipswich already has more than 80 events planned next year Picture: RACHEL EDGE

However, it's the addition of an outdoor stage which is opening up even greater possibilities.

"We are looking to bring big outdoor events to Greshams," said Mr Parker.

"Because it is a permanent stage, if anybody wants to hire our facilities we just have to throw a switch - it's all there."

There is also parking for around 1,000 cars for bigger outdoor events.

Mick Parker, Director of Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Mick Parker, Director of Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

For booking enquiries, visit the Greshams Ipswich website.