Suffolk and Norfolk duck meat firm launches campaign to boost sales among younger consumers

PUBLISHED: 11:34 18 January 2019

Gressingham's Crispy Duck Picture: TIMOTHY BOWDEN

Gressingham's Crispy Duck Picture: TIMOTHY BOWDEN

timothy bowden

Suffolk-based poultry brand Gressingham Duck is launching a campaign in a bid to boost sales among younger consumers.

Gressingham Duck products Picture: GRESSINGHAM DUCKGressingham Duck products Picture: GRESSINGHAM DUCK

The firm, based at Debach, near Woodbridge, has launched ‘Dine in with Duck’, which will run until April with activity focused on Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter.

It will primarily target 25 to 40 year olds, encouraging them to dine in and have duck as a special meal at home.

“Duck is a remarkable meat and cooking with duck makes a meal far more memorable. It tastes wonderful, is one of the healthier meats you can choose and is far easier to cook than people think,” said brand manager Rebecca Alderton. “With this campaign we are targeting a younger audience that may not currently consider buying or cooking duck. We want to inspire them with our meal kits and recipe ideas.”

All of Gressingham’s ducks are reared free-to-roam in barns on Red Tractor assured farms in Suffolk and Norfolk.

The campaign will be supported by collaborations with key brands, such as Blue Dragon, on-pack promotions and competitions, advertising, PR, new recipe development, as well as social media activity and an extensive influencer campaign.

The brand, which produces a range of products including fresh duck, a Bistro range of ready-to-cook duck dishes and Aromatic Crispy Duck kits, sells to Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons.

