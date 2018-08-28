Rain

Grey skies set to continue across the region

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 December 2018

It will be a cloudy start for many today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It will be a cloudy start for many today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The grey skies will continue today as cloud continues to envelop Suffolk and North Essex.

Thursday will start off cloudy with some mist and fog patches possible in southern areas.

As the day goes on the cloud will start to clear in places, staying largely dry with temperatures reaching a high of 8C.

Temperatures will stay largely unchanged through the evening only dropping to 7C overnight.

Friday will be largely dry but cloudy with some fog in the early morning and evening but there could be rain on the way over the weekend with some patchy rain possible on Saturday and Sunday.

