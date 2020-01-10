Nostalgia: Big race night was final curtain for dog racing lovers in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 January 2020
Punters and greyhound trainers came together for one last meeting as the Ipswich Greyhound Stadium prepared to close its doors for the last time.
Originally built in the 1930s, the track held its official opening night in 1935, offering free admission to the general public which led to an attendance of 4,000 to watch the seven races.
The stadium off London Road would then go from strength to strength over the years with the track gaining official status with the National Greyhound Racing Club and a new stand being built around the track.
In the 1980s the sport was booming with the racing being shown on television and a local trained greyhound Scurlogue Champ gained legendary status after winning the BBC TV Trophy Competition.
Despite the boom in the 80s however, Ipswich Stadium eventually closed its doors close to the start of 1988.
