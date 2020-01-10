Gallery

Nostalgia: Big race night was final curtain for dog racing lovers in Ipswich

And they're off! The greyhounds make their way off the start Picture: OWEN HINES

Punters and greyhound trainers came together for one last meeting as the Ipswich Greyhound Stadium prepared to close its doors for the last time.

Taking bets ahead of the next race Picture: OWEN HINES Taking bets ahead of the next race Picture: OWEN HINES

Originally built in the 1930s, the track held its official opening night in 1935, offering free admission to the general public which led to an attendance of 4,000 to watch the seven races.

Gathering around the course to watch the race Picture: OWEN HINES Gathering around the course to watch the race Picture: OWEN HINES

The stadium off London Road would then go from strength to strength over the years with the track gaining official status with the National Greyhound Racing Club and a new stand being built around the track.

Owners getting their dogs ready for the next race Picture: OWEN HINES Owners getting their dogs ready for the next race Picture: OWEN HINES

In the 1980s the sport was booming with the racing being shown on television and a local trained greyhound Scurlogue Champ gained legendary status after winning the BBC TV Trophy Competition.

The stands are packed as the crowd watches to see if their dog wins Picture: OWEN HINES The stands are packed as the crowd watches to see if their dog wins Picture: OWEN HINES

Despite the boom in the 80s however, Ipswich Stadium eventually closed its doors close to the start of 1988.

The greyhounds shoot out from the traps as they race round the circuit Picture: OWEN HINES The greyhounds shoot out from the traps as they race round the circuit Picture: OWEN HINES

