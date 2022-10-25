Happy Christmas Ipswich! Top comedians announced for line up

Video

Impressionist Jon Culshaw and comic Milton Jones are on the bill at this year's Happy Christmas Ipswich, hosted by Griff Rhys Jones.

The celebrity who lives in Suffolk, announced the line-up following a visit to The Treehouse in Ipswich, in aid of EACH.

His show Happy Christmas Ipswich will run for its third year, having previously ran in 2019 and 2021, featuring the likes of Al Murray, Lee Mack, Stephen Fry and Eddie Izzard.

Last year, the show raised £92,000 for the children's charity, with Griff hoping to top that this year.

He said: "Raising money is always useful, but it also tells people that this is EACH.

"EACH is not just important, it is vital and it is such an important charitable act to help at this time of year because this is a service that any family in his region might suddenly find themselves needing.

"People are frightened of hospices, but they have to remember that this is a place which is about life"

Also performing at this year's Christmas extravaganza, held at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich, will be comedians Rory McGrath, Andy Hamilton and Richard Herring, as well as comedy writer John Lloyd, famous for work on 'Not the Nine O'Clock News' and 'Blackadder'.

Griff continued: "We've got a really great line-up.

"There are lots of funny people turning up, so it'll be a very very funny evening and we have sold half the tickets already."

Also at The Treehouse in Ipswich, was the Brown family, who received support from EACH in 2020 for 11-year-old Tom, when he went for care at the children's hospice on Christmas Day.

Tom's parents, Nicky and Tim, and brothers Luca and Ben, all stayed as a family at the hospice for 16 days before Tom's passing.

Nicky said: "It was horrendous, devastating, it was the first time in my life that I realised, life really isn't fair. There are no happy endings."

Tim added: "We had spent 11 years learning hand to hand combat, and then suddenly, cancer pulls a gun out and there is nothing you can do."

Tom, who was described as a happy, beautiful and resilient boy, passed away at The Treehouse, after receiving care for 16 days from the team at EACH.

Nicky said: "The Treehouse is an amazing place.

"The end of life care was outstanding. I just couldn't fault it."

Tickets are still available for the 'Happy Christmas Ipswich' show at the Regent Theatre on December, Monday 5.

Tickets can be found here.