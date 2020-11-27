Griff Rhys Jones auction raises £32k for Ipswich children’s hospice in matter of hours

Griff Rhys Jones is laying down in a custom-made coffin in the shape of a giant TV camera that was made for him in Ghana.

A quirky auction of celebrities’ belongings by Griff Rhys Jones has already raised £32,000 for an Ipswich children’s hospice - just hours after its launch.

Actor Tom Hollander gives Griff Rhys Jones his pants to sell as part of the comedian's auction for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The comedian is selling off items donated by the likes of Tom Hollander, Ricky Gervais, Dawn French, Coldplay and many, many more for his Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction, which is raising vital funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The star usually holds an annual Christmas show at Ipswich’s Regent Theatre but, due to Covid-19, has instead decided to enlist his network of famous friends to hold the online sale.

About 200 lots from more than 70 celebs went on sale at 6am on Friday - with buyers clamouring to get hold of items such as Dawn French’s “first and only posh watch”, a famously rude Hi-de-Hi script and Sir Paul McCartney’s microphone.

Griff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Within just eight hours of its launch, the auction had raised £32,000 - proving its success and giving a massive boost to EACH.

The charity, which also has hospices in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, has experienced a hugely significant drop in voluntary income as a result of shops being closed and fundraising events cancelled this year.

“If we can all get behind this auction, we can really help,” Griff said as the auction was launched on Friday.

Paul McCartney's microphone features in the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction.

He added: “If you’re searching for a Christmas present for a granny who’s nuts about Game of Thrones or an uncle who always does his Mick Jagger impression, we have unique authenticated GOT and Stones items for you.”

“What we’ll give is a tiny thing for a huge and vital service.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is donating a pair of shoes for the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction.

“I’ve met parents and children at the Treehouse. I’ve never been so overwhelmed.

“A hospice is not about death. It is about making the very most out of life and joy.”

Other notable items include shoes and jeans from fellow Suffolk resident Ed Sheeran, red underpants worn by Tom Hollander in the film In The Loop and a coat from cook Delia Smith.

Griff Rhys Jones launches celebrity auction to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

The Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction is sponsored by software company Citrix and is being hosted for free by online auction experts Bid In, with Go Group giving a free platinum delivery service straight to doors.

Lots can be viewed now on www.celebritybottomdrawer.com

Bidding will continue through to Sunday, December 6.

People can also ‘bid for nothing’ and donate straight to EACH.