Celebrity surprises onlookers with bizarre arrival in gritting lorry for Ipswich show

PUBLISHED: 17:43 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 03 December 2019

Griff Rhys Jones with the gritter that has been named after him outside The Regent Picture: Archant

Most celebrities might be expected to arrive in style in a chauffeur-driven limousine or maybe even a helicopter. But comedian Griff Rhys Jones arrived for his Ipswich show in a mode of transport much more down to earth...by plumping for a gritting lorry.

The Suffolk resident was making the journey to the Ipswich Regent Theatre ready for his Happy Christmas Ipswich - Griff Rhys Jones and Friends show on Tuesday, December 3 alongside stars such as Lee Mack, Al Murray and Stephen K Amos.

While a gritting lorry might seem an odd mode of transport for a celebrity, even in winter, this lorry from Suffolk Highways was perhaps more fitting - as the vehicle is unusually called "Grit Rhys Jones" after a naming competition during the summer.

Mr Rhys Jones said he was "knocked out, honoured" to have the vehicle named after him, saying: "It's not a railway train or a theatre, but maybe that's to come."

In an off the cuff remark, he quipped during a launch event for the Ipswich regent show: "Most people go anonymously around this world - I hope we will be able to arrange for me arrive to in the gritter."

And Suffolk Highways was able to wheel out Grit Rhys Jones so Griff could make the perfect entrance.

The comedian, who rose to fame through television programmes such as Not the Nine O'Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones, has been an ambassador for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) for several years.

MORE: 'It's reduced me to tears': Griff Rhys Jones on heartbreak of seeing families at children's hospice

He is keen to stress "that the hospice is not just about death, but it's about allowing people to get the most out of the life they have remaining".

He said seeing families at the hospice "breaks you up", adding: "I find it difficult to imagine how people find the strength to cope. It's something that can reduce you to a terrible state of tears."

It is hoped the sell-out Christmas show will raise thousands of pounds for the charity's hospices throughout the region.

For more details about EACH, visit the charity's website.

