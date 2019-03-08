Sunshine and Showers

Toy gun seized after imitation weapon pointed at members of the public in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:20 08 March 2019

Police are continuing to search Grimwade Street and Alexandra Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are continuing to search Grimwade Street and Alexandra Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A male has been detained by police after what was believed to be a gun was pointed at members of the public in the centre of Ipswich.

Police were called at 3.50pm by a member of the public who reported that they had spotted someone walking down Belstead Road with what they believed to be a gun in their hand which they pointed at their vehicle.

Further calls were made to officers at 4pm, reporting a similar incident in College Street and then 15 minutes later in Grimwade Street.

Police have since located and seized a toy revolver/cap gun and a male has been detained.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Further searches in the area of Grimwade Street & Alexandra Park are ongoing, assisted by armed officers and using a drone but officers do not believe there is any threat to members of the public.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 264.”

