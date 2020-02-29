Police officer reveals shocking moment man drove at him in desperate bid to escape arrest

A police officer has spoken of the terrifying moment a 21-year-old drove at him in an attempt to escape arrest "at all costs" in the centre of Ipswich.

Antwayne Plummer was due to be sentenced for driving while disqualified on the morning he accelerated towards an officer who had reason to pull him over in Grimwade Street.

The next day, he appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to admit dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said automatic number plate recognition technology had picked up a suspicious vehicle crossing the Suffolk border from Essex on Tuesday night.

Further checks confirmed the Mercedes E220 had been hired from Watford two weeks earlier in the name of a woman from the north of England.

Two marked police cars caught up with the Mercedes as it turned into Grimwade Street from Fore Street at about 12.35am.

Both police cars manoeuvred to surround the Mercedes, which was carrying two passengers, and prevent the driver from pulling away from a set of traffic lights.

As an officer leapt from the car in front, Plummer reversed into the vehicle behind, before accelerating forward in an attempt to escape.

The officer said: "The driver was clearly looking at me. It didn't deter him from accelerating.

"If I had frozen and not moved out of the way, I would have been run over and severely injured.

"His sole intention was to escape from the police; no matter the cost or implication."

Plummer then collided with a third police car arriving at the scene from the opposite direction, but again attempted to plough on by flooring the accelerator, sending the wheels spinning as both vehicles struggled for control.

The officer who had narrowly avoided being run over moments earlier rushed to the driver's side of the Mercedes and smashed window, before grabbing Plummer's hands and shouting for him to 'give it up'.

He was hauled from the car and pinned to ground, while the two male passengers were also arrested and taken into custody.

Suffolk police have confirmed that a 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, aggravated vehicle taking and possession of class B or C drugs, and was released under investigation.

Plummer, of Salusbury Road, Queen's Park, London, had been due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court to be sentenced for driving while disqualified, possession of cannabis and possession of a knife.

He was also barred from entering Suffolk until April 25 as a condition of release on police bail following his arrest for another matter on January 27.

Mr Ablett said: "He was not even meant to be in Suffolk, and here he is, trying to run a police officer over.

"These are serious matters and he is at risk of a substantial custodial sentence."

Malcolm Plummer, acting as duty solicitor, said: "He is sensible enough to enter guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity.

"He knew he was disqualified from driving and panicked. With hindsight, he realises how serious it was."

Mr Plummer said he was instructed to make a bail application, which he suggested could include a conditions to report daily to local police in London.

Plummer was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on a later date.