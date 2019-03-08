County lines drug dealers in court

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 May 2019

The three defendants appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

The three defendants appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three county lines drug dealers who have admitted drug dealing in Ipswich will be sentenced in the next few weeks.

Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, of Ilford Lane, Ilford, Rhyone Hinkson, 22, of Mansfield Road, Ilford and Michael Martin, 18, of Blacksmiths Close, Romford have pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and heroin in Ipswich on January 15 with intent to supply.

Abdullahi and Hinkson have also admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on January 22 and offering to supply cocaine and heroin on January 29.

Martin has admitted having a kitchen knife in Macaulay Road in the Whitton area of Ipswich on January 15.

Abdullahi and Hinkson had denied having a kitchen knife in Macaulay Road on January 15 and today Michael Crimp, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court offered no evidence against them because of a lack of forensics.

Judge Rupert Overbury ordered that not guilty verdicts should be entered on the court record and adjourned sentence on all three defendants to a date to be fixed after May 13.

