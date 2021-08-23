Did you go to Gruffalo hunt near Ipswich? Spot yourself in our gallery
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Families enjoyed a great day out at a Gruffalo hunt in Sproughton - are you in our gallery?
The event today for toddlers was organised by the Reverend Annette Shannon and the North Samford Benefice at the Sproughton playing fields.
"We were delighted it was great fun," the Rev Shannon said.
"The children seemed to really enjoy it and the parents were able to stay and chat, which was good for them."
"We got to catch up with families we lost links with, which was really good as well."
Children were given a little paper bag and had to collect five tokens of the characters involved in the Gruffalo story as they walked around the route.
They also had to find a big buffalo painted on a wooden board by the Rev Shannon.
Each of the 30 participants was given a small gift for taking part.