Did you go to Gruffalo hunt near Ipswich? Spot yourself in our gallery

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:15 PM August 23, 2021   
Inigo Stannard-Seston, 17-months-old, is delighted to find a token on a trail leading to the Gruffal

Inigo Stannard-Seston, 17 months old, was delighted to find a token on the Gruffalo trail - Credit: Denise Bradley

Families enjoyed a great day out at a Gruffalo hunt in Sproughton - are you in our gallery?

Grandmother Donna Chenery and her family hunting for tokens on a trail leading to the Gruffalo, at S

It was a great place for families and friends to meet up and enjoy a day out together - Credit: Denise Bradley

The event today for toddlers was organised by the Reverend Annette Shannon and the North Samford Benefice at the Sproughton playing fields.

"We were delighted it was great fun," the Rev Shannon said.

"The children seemed to really enjoy it and the parents were able to stay and chat, which was good for them."

Organisers of the Gruffalo hunt at Sproughton Playing Field, for the North Samford Benefice Toddler

The Reverend Annette Shannon and Doreen Savage organised the event - Credit: Deise Bradley

"We got to catch up with families we lost links with, which was really good as well."

Children were given a little paper bag and had to collect five tokens of the characters involved in the Gruffalo story as they walked around the route.

They also had to find a big buffalo painted on a wooden board by the Rev Shannon.  

Isabelle Seager, two, with her mum, Kim, hunting for tokens on a trail leading to the Gruffalo, at S

Isabelle Seager, aged two, with her mother Kim, hunting for tokens on a trail leading to the Gruffalo - Credit: Denise Bradley

Each of the 30 participants was given a small gift for taking part.

Four-year-old Ethan Rodger and his sister, two-year-old Katelyn, hunting for tokens on a trail leadi

Four-year-old Ethan Rodger and his sister, two-year-old Katelyn, hunting for tokens on a trail leading to the Gruffalo - Credit: Denise Bradley


