Guests invited to take part in murder mystery meal at Suffolk New College

Lucinda Green, Denise Harris and Maisie Caton getting ready for the murder mystery night that will take place at Shelley's Restaurant based at Suffolk New College on May 16 2019. Photo: John Nice Archant

Fans of food and crime dramas can start plotting their perfect evening out as Suffolk New College will be hosting their first ever murder mystery evening.

The evening, open to all, will take place at Suffolk New College's Shelley's Restaurant on Thursday May 16 - starting at 6pm.

This collaborative event will bring together students from forensics, hospitality and performing arts.

The 'immersive dinner theatre experience' will see visitors enjoy a three course Italian themed menu amidst an evening of drama where they will investigate a (fake) murder in the restaurant.

Marketing manager from the college, Craig Shimmon, said, "We have a number of popular themed events throughout the year but this will be a first for us in terms of a murder mystery night.

"The occasion will bring three departments together. Catering students will be cooking the three course meal. Forensics students will be on hand to give advice to guests on solving the case. Performing arts students will be adding live action drama to proceedings. I'm sure it will be a lot of fun."

The evening starts at 6pm and finishes around 9pm. All diners will receive a police mugshot photo as a memento of the evening. Tickets cost £25 per person for a three course meal including drinks on arrival. For bookings you can call 01473 382500 or email shelleys@suffolk.ac.uk