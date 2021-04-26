News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Guides become penpals with residents of Ipswich care home

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:49 AM April 26, 2021   
Sylvia, a resident at Prince George House care home in Ipswich, with a card from a member of 1st Rushmere Guides

Sylvia, a resident at Prince George House care home in Ipswich, with a card from a member of 1st Rushmere Guides - Credit: Care UK

Residents at an Ipswich care home are making new friends despite Covid-19 restrictions - as they have become penpals with member of a nearby Guide group.

An intergenerational pen pal initiative began when residents at Prince George House, in Mansbrook Boulevard, received letters from the 1st Rushmere Guides.

The first cards and letters were received earlier this year, and residents were delighted to hear from the youngsters.

Lola and Hattie of 1st Rushmere Guides with some of the cards for residents of Prince George House

Lola and Hattie of 1st Rushmere Guides with some of the cards for residents of Prince George House - Credit: 1st Rushmere Guides

The letters gave residents the opportunity to reminisce about their own days as Guides and Scouts. 

Jennie Rodger, home manager at Care UK's Prince George House, said: “We were delighted to receive the very special letters from the 1st Rushmere Guides.

“Intergenerational relationships have proven to be enriching for both sides, as they provide an opportunity for younger and older generations to learn from each other.

"These relationships can be particularly beneficial for older people, as they can offer a sense of purpose and prompt conversation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub-goers in Ipswich among country's biggest spenders after lockdown
  2. 2 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  3. 3 Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash
  1. 4 Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash
  2. 5 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  3. 6 Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire
  4. 7 Ipswich street blocked after reports of petrol smell
  5. 8 Do you remember Saturday morning pictures in Suffolk?
  6. 9 Teenage swimmer returns to pool after lockdown to pursue Olympic dream
  7. 10 Six new magistrates sworn in for Suffolk

“This is the beginning of a blossoming friendship between our home and the Guides, and we look forward to meeting up in person as soon as we are able.”



Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ips

Coronavirus

Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active.

Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews and police were called to a house fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich

Ipswich Live

Fire crews spend three hours tackling blaze overnight at Ipswich house

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus