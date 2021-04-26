Published: 11:49 AM April 26, 2021

Sylvia, a resident at Prince George House care home in Ipswich, with a card from a member of 1st Rushmere Guides - Credit: Care UK

Residents at an Ipswich care home are making new friends despite Covid-19 restrictions - as they have become penpals with member of a nearby Guide group.

An intergenerational pen pal initiative began when residents at Prince George House, in Mansbrook Boulevard, received letters from the 1st Rushmere Guides.

The first cards and letters were received earlier this year, and residents were delighted to hear from the youngsters.

Lola and Hattie of 1st Rushmere Guides with some of the cards for residents of Prince George House - Credit: 1st Rushmere Guides

The letters gave residents the opportunity to reminisce about their own days as Guides and Scouts.

Jennie Rodger, home manager at Care UK's Prince George House, said: “We were delighted to receive the very special letters from the 1st Rushmere Guides.

“Intergenerational relationships have proven to be enriching for both sides, as they provide an opportunity for younger and older generations to learn from each other.

"These relationships can be particularly beneficial for older people, as they can offer a sense of purpose and prompt conversation.

“This is the beginning of a blossoming friendship between our home and the Guides, and we look forward to meeting up in person as soon as we are able.”







