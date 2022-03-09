News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire crew free bird trapped up 25ft tree in Christchurch Park

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:18 PM March 9, 2022
Rescue workers cut free a bird in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Rescue workers cut free a bird in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Matthew Tostevin

Firefighters were called to Christchurch Park following concerns of a bird that had become trapped up a 25ft tree.

A black-headed gull had caught its leg in a branch of a tree in the middle of Wilderness Pond in Christchurch Park yesterday, March 8.

The bird. which was flailing around 25ft up the tree, caught the attention of passersby and a park worker called Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

A crew from Prince Street Fire Station came to the scene with an engine.

The rescued bird swims on the Wilderness Pond in Ipswich

The rescued bird swims on the Wilderness Pond in Ipswich - Credit: Matthew Tostevin

They used a nine-metre ladder to get to the tree.

A firefighter then climbed up the tree and used a saw to cut through the branch. 

Rescue team ladder Simon Paterson said: “One of our animal rescue leads has had a look at the bird and given it a bit of a check over and it’s all fine apart from a little cut on its leg where it had become trapped in the branch.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kesgrave shooter has 24-year jail term reduced on appeal
  2. 2 Historic Ipswich town centre pub set to reopen with weekend music nights
  3. 3 Cake shop on wheels to get Ipswich bakery business out and about
  1. 4 20 jobs to be created at new special educational needs school in Ipswich
  2. 5 Fundraiser for Chantry mum with 19.5cm tumour in thigh
  3. 6 Kesgrave man accused of sexual activity with animals will face trial
  4. 7 Ipswich home with £50k guide price is one of Suffolk's cheapest properties
  5. 8 Bank card stolen and used as thieves break into parked cars in Ipswich
  6. 9 'Really good atmosphere' - Felixstowe's newest wine bar proves a hit
  7. 10 Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln

“Most of our work with birds is normally birds that are trapped in netting above shops. It’s unusual for us to go and get a bird out of a tree in a park.”

After its liberation, the bird swam in the pond, which is home to dozens of black-headed gulls during the winter.

Ipswich Live News
Christchurch Park
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Crews use an aerial ladder platform to fight the blaze in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested after Ipswich home destroyed in fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pubs

Sale agreed for The Railway pub in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Adam Darbous faces jail after admitting dangerous driving in Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court

Man who left girl, 11, with fractured skull faces jail

Jane Hunt

person
12 fire engines were called to the blaze in Nacton Road on Saturday

Suffolk Live News

Police arrest second man after blaze destroys Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

person