Fire crew free bird trapped up 25ft tree in Christchurch Park
- Credit: Matthew Tostevin
Firefighters were called to Christchurch Park following concerns of a bird that had become trapped up a 25ft tree.
A black-headed gull had caught its leg in a branch of a tree in the middle of Wilderness Pond in Christchurch Park yesterday, March 8.
The bird. which was flailing around 25ft up the tree, caught the attention of passersby and a park worker called Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.
A crew from Prince Street Fire Station came to the scene with an engine.
They used a nine-metre ladder to get to the tree.
A firefighter then climbed up the tree and used a saw to cut through the branch.
Rescue team ladder Simon Paterson said: “One of our animal rescue leads has had a look at the bird and given it a bit of a check over and it’s all fine apart from a little cut on its leg where it had become trapped in the branch.
Most Read
- 1 Kesgrave shooter has 24-year jail term reduced on appeal
- 2 Historic Ipswich town centre pub set to reopen with weekend music nights
- 3 Cake shop on wheels to get Ipswich bakery business out and about
- 4 20 jobs to be created at new special educational needs school in Ipswich
- 5 Fundraiser for Chantry mum with 19.5cm tumour in thigh
- 6 Kesgrave man accused of sexual activity with animals will face trial
- 7 Ipswich home with £50k guide price is one of Suffolk's cheapest properties
- 8 Bank card stolen and used as thieves break into parked cars in Ipswich
- 9 'Really good atmosphere' - Felixstowe's newest wine bar proves a hit
- 10 Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln
“Most of our work with birds is normally birds that are trapped in netting above shops. It’s unusual for us to go and get a bird out of a tree in a park.”
After its liberation, the bird swam in the pond, which is home to dozens of black-headed gulls during the winter.