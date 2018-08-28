Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Second Brexit referendum ‘may be only option’ - Gummer

PUBLISHED: 19:32 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:32 03 January 2019

Ben Gummer

Ben Gummer

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich MP and Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer has said that a second referendum might be the only way out of the Brexit quagmire if Parliament cannot agree on a way forward.

He said that a “no deal” Brexit would be opposed by the vast majority of MPs and if Parliament rejected the Prime Minister’s deal and then was then unable to find an alternative solution it might be necessary to go back to the people.

Mr Gummer said Parliament had a duty to step in if the government was unable to get its deal through: “If Parliament cannot do that then we will have to go back to the people.”

He is not envious of his former colleagues – the vast majority of whom believe they are making decisions that will make their constituents poorer.

He told the BBC PM programme on Radio Four: “This is a curious position for Members of Parliament to be in.

“I think it’s probably unique in modern Parliamentary history, because Members of Parliament are being asked to walk through the division lobbies to make the country, and their constituents, permanently poorer and less secure, not just in one generation, but in two or three, and MPs have never been asked to do that before.”

Speaking later Mr Gummer said: “If you look at what has happened over the last two years, the rate of growth of this country has been 1.5% less a year than it would have been had we not voted in this way. That means the government is £26bn a year less well off than it would be. That is half the defence budget and a fifth of the NHS budget.

“Without Brexit, we would have almost paid off the deficit and the age of austerity would be over. This decision means everyone will be poorer.”

Mr Gummer also warned that the March 29 deadline would not see the end of the Brexit debate. He warned: “This is an issue that will dominate political life for 10 or 15 years. During my time at the Cabinet Office it dominated 90% of our time.

“I feel really quite sorry for my former colleagues, and people like Sandy Martin (who beat him in 2017) who went into Parliament to make a real difference to their constituents and have ended up just being totally bogged down in the Brexit debate.

“And there is no chance of this ending. It will go on and on and on dominating British political life.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Second Brexit referendum ‘may be only option’ - Gummer

Ben Gummer

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Love notes from 1940s on list of bizarre items left at Ipswich hotel

Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Bacon’s Bites: The dread of the FA Cup third round. But I think/pray/hope, this time it will be different!

Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline. Knows the importance of this weekend's FA Cup tie for the Blues at Accrington. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists