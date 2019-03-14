Heavy Showers

Will the A14 Orwell Bridge close today? – Gusts close to ‘threshold for closure’ forecasted

14 March, 2019 - 06:41
Highways England will be monitoring windspeeds to see if it is neccessary to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England will be monitoring windspeeds to see if it is neccessary to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

All eyes will be on the Orwell Bridge this morning following a day of travel chaos in Ipswich yesterday.

The closure of the Orwell Bridge yesterday caused heavy traffic in Ipswich Picture: PETER CUTTSThe closure of the Orwell Bridge yesterday caused heavy traffic in Ipswich Picture: PETER CUTTS

Forecasters predict another windy start to the day with gusts expected to reach up to 45mph.

However, it is set to calm in the afternoon with wind speeds forecasted to dip below 20mph.

A spokesman for Highways England said on social media that current forecasts predict winds close to the ‘thresholds for closure’.

“We do not take a decision to close the bridge lightly and we will endeavour to ensure it remains open,” they said.

In another post, a spokesman added that current forecasts show the strongest impact of the winds will be felt between 10am and 12pm.

The bridge was closed yesterday before the morning rush-hour, causing heavy traffic in Ipswich as vehicles were diverted through the town.

It opened at around 3.45pm, before the evening’s influx of traffic.

Stay with is for updates on whether the bridge is expected to close again today.

