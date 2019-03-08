Man who 'became bored with adult porn' downloaded 23,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 43-year-old Ipswich man who downloaded more than 23,000 indecent images of children after becoming bored with adult porn has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers went to Guy Ross's home on May 14 last year and seized a number of devices, including a laptop computer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When it was analysed it was found to contain five indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 42 images in category B and 23,733 indecent images and four movies in the lowest level C category.

You may also want to watch:

Ross, of Holcombe Crescent, admitted making indecent images of children and was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years, 150hours unpaid work and and a 35 day rehabilitation activity order.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said Ross had started viewing child porn after becoming bored with adult porn.

The court heard that Ross, who has no previous convictions, had taken part in a Stop it Now! programme for prevention of child sexual abuse.