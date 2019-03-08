Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man who 'became bored with adult porn' downloaded 23,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 05:49 29 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 43-year-old Ipswich man who downloaded more than 23,000 indecent images of children after becoming bored with adult porn has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers went to Guy Ross's home on May 14 last year and seized a number of devices, including a laptop computer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When it was analysed it was found to contain five indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 42 images in category B and 23,733 indecent images and four movies in the lowest level C category.

You may also want to watch:

Ross, of Holcombe Crescent, admitted making indecent images of children and was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years, 150hours unpaid work and and a 35 day rehabilitation activity order.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said Ross had started viewing child porn after becoming bored with adult porn.

The court heard that Ross, who has no previous convictions, had taken part in a Stop it Now! programme for prevention of child sexual abuse.

Most Read

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Disaster waiting to happen’ - parents’ road safety fears outside Ipswich school

There is a

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Disaster waiting to happen’ - parents’ road safety fears outside Ipswich school

There is a

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who ‘became bored with adult porn’ downloaded 23,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

When will Alton Water’s aqua park re-open for 2019?

Sliding fun at Aqua Park Suffolk, which will be re-opening for the 2019 summer season in June Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

The Suffolk Show, where tens of thousands will spend tens of millions!

It is set to be a busy and fun-packed day at The Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: SAA

Man found slumped over McDonald’s table with drugs

The incident happened at a McDonald's in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran warns young stars could miss out without public funding

Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran has warned of the dangers of low public funding in a Creative Industries Federation and Arts Council England report. Picture: PATRICK CUSSE/CHRISTIE GOODWIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists