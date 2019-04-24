Sunshine and Showers

Judge to sentence Ipswich man caught with almost 25,000 indecent images of children

24 April, 2019 - 05:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Sentencing of an Ipswich man for child porn has been sent to the crown court due to the amount of images found on his computer.

Guy Ross was caught with almost 25,000 indecent images of children on a 250gb hard drive on May 14 last year.

At a court hearing on March 12, the 43-year-old ex-call centre employee, of Holcrombe Crescent, admitted having 23,733 images and four videos in the least severe category, 42 images at the next level of severity, and five images in the most severe category.

He reappeared on Tuesday, following of a pre-sentence report, which included an option for crown court.

Ross was described as a man of previously good character, who had since completed all but one module of the Stop it Now! programme for prevention of child sexual abuse.

Solicitor Philippa Dyer said the lower category was representative of his conduct.

Magistrates deferred sentencing due to the “sheer volume” of images.

