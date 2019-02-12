Heavy Rain

Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards visits school to back Fairtrade campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:11 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 06 March 2019

Balls will be handed out to other schools across Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

An Ipswich Town star has shown his support for Fairtrade by playing with a specially-designed ball for the campaign on a primary school visit.

Gwion Edwards, who plays on the wing for Town, visited St Michaels Primary School in Ipswich play with the children and raise awareness for Ipswich Fairtrade Steering Group, which is focussing on bringing footballs that have been made by Fairtrade suppliers into schools.

The balls - made by Bala, a company which specialises in Fairtrade sports equipment - will be handed out to schools across the Suffolk town.

Edwards, who signed for Town from Peterborough this summer, said: “It’s been great. It’s always good to come out to schools and get involved with the kids. They just love playing football and that’s great to see.

“Personally, it is really important to come down here because the kids obviously enjoy football and there are a few that play for the younger ages at Ipswich and come to the games to support us so for them to be able to see a professional footballer is great.

Pupils asked Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards questions at St Matthew's Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils asked Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards questions at St Matthew's Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“It’s good to see a smile on their face. I didn’t know there were fair trade footballs but it’s a brilliant idea to educate kids about the topic.

“It actually a great ball. It’s a bit different to the ball we play with on a Saturday but for the kids to play on a school yard its perfect.”

The balls have been brought over from India and Pakistan where they are produced, and Edwards used a ball signed by Town players, to show off his skills.

Louis Sumner, aged 10, said: “I think it has been good. It’s really exciting to play with a footballer who actually plays for a team. I think he has got good skills. I don’t think I will ever be as good as him.”

Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards with pupils at St Matthew's Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGEIpswich Town winger Gwion Edwards with pupils at St Matthew's Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elaine Coltham, chairman of Ipswich Fairtrade Steering Group, said: “The children have really enjoyed today and I think have more of an understanding about Fairtrade footballs so I think it is a win-win for everyone.

“Ipswich Town have been really supportive and it’s been really good that a player has come down and played with the children.

“The message is that if you can buy it in a shop, you can probably buy a Fairtrade version of it. Typically people buy a lot of Fairtrade clothing or flowers but there are about 4,500 Fairtrade products that are available.”

