Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER Tom Potter

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Two fire crews from Princes Street station and one fire crew from Ipswich East station were called to the scene at 10.04pm.

They were joined by Suffolk police and an ambulance crew following reports of a blast at the vacant property, on the corner of Hadliegh Road and Allenby Road.

Police closed the road as firefighters tackle the flames, as the ambulance crew was stood down when it became clear that no one was hurt in the explosion and ensuing blaze.

Four firefighters entered the building, wearing breathing gear, while colleagues used two hose reels to tackle the blaze from outside.

Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

The flames were extinguished by 11.11pm, leaving firefighters to ‘damp down’ and begin investigating the cause.

Phil Geeson, station commander at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were called to reports of an explosion in the building and arrived to find a well developed fire on the ground floor.

“We subsequently found that the property was not currently in occupancy.

“With a derelict building like this, we have to have a working assumption someone has made entry.”

Mr Geeson said an adjoining property suffered some smoke damage through an open window.

Fire inside the unoccupied building was ‘localised’, according to the fire service, which urged homeowners to keep doors closed inside empty properties to avoid the risk of flames spreading in the event of an outbreak.