Two teenagers have been arrested following a suspected arson attack on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a flat fire on the High Street shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control and it was extinguished by 1.40pm.

No-one was hurt but an investigation was then launched into the cause of the fire.

Later this afternoon following enquiries, Suffolk police arrested a 19 year old man and a 17 year boy both on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, burglary and possession of cannabis.

They have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the High Street are prior to the fire should contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD number 187 of June 21, 2020.

