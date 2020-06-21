E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Investigation underway after flat fire

PUBLISHED: 16:18 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 21 June 2020

Fire crews are carrying out investigations after a flat fire in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Fire crews are beginning investigations after they were called to a flat on fire in Hadleigh on Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire Service were called to a fire on High Street in Hadleigh just after 1pm.

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh dealt with the fire.

A stop was called shortly before 2pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said that two breathing apartus, a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation were used to control the fire.

An investigation into the fire is currently underway.

