Investigation underway after flat fire

Fire crews are carrying out investigations after a flat fire in Hadleigh

Fire crews are beginning investigations after they were called to a flat on fire in Hadleigh on Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire Service were called to a fire on High Street in Hadleigh just after 1pm.

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh dealt with the fire.

A stop was called shortly before 2pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said that two breathing apartus, a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation were used to control the fire.

An investigation into the fire is currently underway.