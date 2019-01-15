Overcast

Care home set for beautiful day as would-be Michael Buble takes to the stage

15 January, 2019 - 15:30
Stewart Ashfield will undergo a Stars in their Eyes transformation to perform as Michael Buble at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Archant

A care home support worker will undergo a Stars in their Eyes-style transformation to perform as Michael Buble on Valentine’s Day.

Having already wowed residents with his vocal talents, Stewart Ashfield will now be looking to impress the public at Hadleigh Nursing Home’s first monthly coffee morning.

Mr Ashfield, 25, who lives in Hadleigh, worked as a carer for people with learning disabilities for six years before joining the staff at the Kingsley Healthcare-run home in Friars Road, Hadleigh five months ago.

He said: “I have always loved to sing alongside my care work and already have nearly 20 gigs booked for this year.

“I have a broad repertoire, from Frank Sinatra right through to Ed Sheeran, but will be focusing on Michael Buble for our first coffee morning.”

Home manager Tracey Burt said: “We are lucky to have so much talent in our home.

“As well as Stewart, our administrator Esther Pemberton sings in a gospel group, Ipswich International Church Choir, and she has promised they will perform for us in the near future.”

The coffee morning, the Hadleigh Coffee Club, will be held at the same time on the second Thursday of every month.

Mrs Burt said: “In future months, we will be inviting local speakers to come along to the events to address topics we hope will be of interest to the wider community as well as older people.

“It’s important for our residents to still feel part of their community so we really appreciate the public attending our events.”

The event will take place between 10.30am and noon on Thursday, February 14.

