Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Care home trials pet therapy - using alpacas

28 January, 2019 - 09:21
Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Archant

Dogs, cats and rabbits are well know to provide great comfort to families and particularly people living with dementia.

Violet Simpson with an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCAREViolet Simpson with an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

But now one Suffolk care home has discovered the astonishing therapeutic qualities of a much more exotic animal – the alpaca.

Hadleigh Nursing Home was chosen to trial pet therapy using the South American breed by Jo Bridge, who keeps a herd of 60 alpacas at Clay Hill Farm, in Wattisham.

Ms Bridge, who had previously kept horses and goats, acquired her first alpacas in 2012 - three pregnant females and two males - and confessed it had been “love at first sight”.

Seeing the potential to help dementia patients in care homes, she approached the Kingsley Healthcare-run home in Friars Road, Hadleigh last year to trial therapy visits.

Alpacas visit Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCAREAlpacas visit Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

“From our first visit, it has proved so rewarding for everyone,” she said.

“You can see the pleasure the alpacas bring just by the big smiles on residents’ faces.”

The residents have taken to the alpacas so much that they have decided to adopt two called Echo and Goose.

Ms Bridge said the discovery alpacas could be used in care homes came from entertaining a group of people with special needs at one of its farm visits and alpaca walks.

Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCAREViolet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

“We noticed alpacas’ remarkable therapeutic impact,” she said.

“We were told one lady did not talk very much and might not even get out of the car. In fact, she had her carers in tears as she happily walked with an alpaca and chatted away.”

Of the alpacas, she said: “They are such an enchanting animal with a gentle nature. They lean forward and touch your face with their noses. We call them alpaca kisses.”

She has gradually turned her hobby into a business, breeding and selling alpacas which are kept for their prized fleece as well as being used as chicken guards, deterring foxes, and what she describes as “ornamental lawnmowers”.

Clair Perks, Hadleigh Nursing Home’s activities coordinator, said: “It really lifts the mood of people living with dementia.

“One of our residents, Alfred Wright, who is normally not very expressive, sat bolt upright when he encountered one of the alpacas for the first time and said: ‘Darling, you have made my evening.’”

Other care homes interested in alpaca therapy visits are asked to call Ms Bridge on 07703 005447.

Most Read

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Most Read

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

#includeImage($article, 225)

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Care home trials pet therapy - using alpacas

Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Snow creeps closer and winds rise - but Orwell Bridge will stay open

Snow from Haverhill to Felixstowe will turn to ice in Suffolk's cold snap on January 29 Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists