PC Lee using a saw to cut back a fallen tree in Chattisham. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE PC Lee using a saw to cut back a fallen tree in Chattisham. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police took matters into their own hands while waiting for Suffolk Highways workers after a fallen tree was blocking the road.

Police were at the scene on Chattisham Road around 10am on December 20. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Police were at the scene on Chattisham Road around 10am on December 20. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers used a saw to cut back a fallen tree in Chattisham around 10am on Thursday, December 20.

At 9.40am police were called to Chattisham Road, near to All Saints and St Margaret’s Church, after receiving a call that a lorry had collided with a tree.

The fallen tree was blocking the majority of the road and officers and highways were called to the scene shortly afterwards.

Hadleigh Police posted a photo on Twitter of Pc Lee, who got stuck in with a saw whilst they waited for Suffolk Highways to attend.

The tweet read: “Road partially blocked at Chattisham. Pc Lee is busy sawing whilst we wait for highways to arrive.”

Suffolk Highways team arrived at 11am and cleared the partially blocked road by 11.10am.

No-one was injured in the accident.