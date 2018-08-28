Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police use saw on fallen tree to help clear road

PUBLISHED: 16:22 20 December 2018

PC Lee using a saw to cut back a fallen tree in Chattisham. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

PC Lee using a saw to cut back a fallen tree in Chattisham. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

PC Lee using a saw to cut back a fallen tree in Chattisham. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police took matters into their own hands while waiting for Suffolk Highways workers after a fallen tree was blocking the road.

Police were at the scene on Chattisham Road around 10am on December 20. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEPolice were at the scene on Chattisham Road around 10am on December 20. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers used a saw to cut back a fallen tree in Chattisham around 10am on Thursday, December 20.

At 9.40am police were called to Chattisham Road, near to All Saints and St Margaret’s Church, after receiving a call that a lorry had collided with a tree.

The fallen tree was blocking the majority of the road and officers and highways were called to the scene shortly afterwards.

Hadleigh Police posted a photo on Twitter of Pc Lee, who got stuck in with a saw whilst they waited for Suffolk Highways to attend.

The tweet read: “Road partially blocked at Chattisham. Pc Lee is busy sawing whilst we wait for highways to arrive.”

Suffolk Highways team arrived at 11am and cleared the partially blocked road by 11.10am.

No-one was injured in the accident.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Does Ipswich have too many shops? High street report claim rejected

Terry Baxter welcomed Sir John Timpson's report. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Ipswich stabbing victim died of ‘single wound to abdomen’

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Judge disturbed by teen’s compulsion to carry as 18-year-old jailed after McDonald’s knifing

Rishawn Mohammed was sentenced to 21 months in a young offender institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Everyone knows how highly we all rated him’ – Gerken on the return of McGoldrick to Portman Road

David McGoldrick returns to Portman Road with Sheffield United this weekend. Picture: PA

Knife criminals almost three times as likely to face jail than in 2010

Knife crime convictions were at their highest since 2009 in the year ending September (stock image) Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists