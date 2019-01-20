Partly Cloudy

Teenager charged with burglary at high school

20 January, 2019 - 05:20
The burglary took place at Claydon High School School Picture: GOOGLE

google

A teenager has been charged after a burglary at a Suffolk high school where a computer monitor was stolen from the premises.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged following the incident at Claydon High School, in Church Lane, Claydon, near Ipswich, on Tuesday, January 15.

Hadleigh Police reported the latest on the incident on its Twitter page, writing: “Police have charged a teenager following a burglary at Claydon High School on Tuesday, January 15 where a computer monitor was stolen.

“A 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with burglary.”

Claydon High School is described a small secondary school which is part of the South Suffolk Learning Trust chain of academies.

The trust is a partnership of three high schools and one primary school based in south Suffolk

Claydon High caters for year seven to 11 students between the ages of 11 and 16.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

