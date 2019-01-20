Teenager charged with burglary at high school

A teenager has been charged after a burglary at a Suffolk high school where a computer monitor was stolen from the premises.

Police have charged a teenager following a burglary at Claydon High School on Tuesday the 15 January where a computer monitor was stolen.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged following the incident at Claydon High School, in Church Lane, Claydon, near Ipswich, on Tuesday, January 15.

“A 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with burglary.”

Claydon High School is described a small secondary school which is part of the South Suffolk Learning Trust chain of academies.

The trust is a partnership of three high schools and one primary school based in south Suffolk

Claydon High caters for year seven to 11 students between the ages of 11 and 16.