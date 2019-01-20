Alcohol seized from child after police chase

Alcohol was seized from a child in Hadleigh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A child who ran from police was caught by officers who then seized alcohol from the youngster.

Hadleigh Police have conducted plain clothed foot patrols in Hadleigh and Claydon in the evening this weekend. Alcohol seized from a child who ran from police at the Hadleigh Leisure Centre (caught on George Street). No other issues to report #PC1293 — Hadleigh Police (@HadleighPolice) January 20, 2019

Hadleigh Police were carrying out plain clothed foot patrols in the Hadleigh and Claydon, near Ipswich, during the evening of Saturday, January 19.

When they got to Hadleigh Leisure Centre, they gave chase to a child who ran away from them.

Catching the youngster in George Street, they then seized alcohol from the child.

Officers from Hadleigh Police later Tweeted: “Hadleigh Police have conducted plain clothed foot patrols in Hadleigh and Claydon in the evening this weekend.

“Alcohol seized from a child who ran from police at the Hadleigh Leisure Centre (caught on George Street). No other issues to report.”

Anyone with information about incidents in Hadleigh or Claydon should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If a crime is in progress, people should always dial 999.