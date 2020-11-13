Man, 23, charged over alleged drug and driving offences
PUBLISHED: 14:20 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 13 November 2020
Archant
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug and driving offences in Ipswich.
Officers from the Sentinel South Team pursued a driver who failed to stop in Hadleigh Road on November 10.
The suspect fled but a search of the vehicle uncovered an amount of suspected cannabis.
A man was later arrested and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Patrick Casey, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, dangerous driving and for failing to stop when requested.
Casey appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, on Thursday, November 12.
He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, December 10.
