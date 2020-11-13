E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man, 23, charged over alleged drug and driving offences

PUBLISHED: 14:20 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 13 November 2020

A 23-year-old man has been charged with drug and driving offences in Ipswich (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 23-year-old man has been charged with drug and driving offences in Ipswich (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug and driving offences in Ipswich.

Officers from the Sentinel South Team pursued a driver who failed to stop in Hadleigh Road on November 10.

The suspect fled but a search of the vehicle uncovered an amount of suspected cannabis.

You may also want to watch:

A man was later arrested and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Patrick Casey, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, dangerous driving and for failing to stop when requested.

Casey appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, on Thursday, November 12.

He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, December 10.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can you spot yourself in costume at a school Victorian day in Days Gone By?

Pupils from Holbrook primary school dressed for their Victorian Day in 2005 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can you spot yourself in costume at a school Victorian day in Days Gone By?

Pupils from Holbrook primary school dressed for their Victorian Day in 2005 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Household mixing blamed for rise in Ipswich Covid infections

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre before the second lockdown - public health bosses do not believe shopping is a major contributor to the spread of Covid-19 in the town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map: Everywhere in Suffolk you can buy your Ipswich Town stickers and albums

Captain Luke Chambers is one of the cover stars of the new Ipswich Town sticker album Picture: ITFC

Man, 23, charged over alleged drug and driving offences

A 23-year-old man has been charged with drug and driving offences in Ipswich (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Covid-19 alert in Hadleigh amid soaring infection rate

Public health leaders in Suffolk have urged people in Hadleigh to do their bit to tackle the spread of Covid-19 as cases continued to rise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

CCTV appeal after parcel taken outside Ipswich home

Suffolk police are looking to speak to this man in connection to a theft in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY