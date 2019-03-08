Ipswich 'eyesore' to be demolished for new housing development

Geest House, opposite Chantry Park, which is due to be knocked down for a new housing development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A derelict office building opposite Chantry Park, which has stood empty for more than five years, is to be knocked down and replaced by a new housing development.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Geest House, opposite Chantry Park, which is due to be knocked down for a new housing development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Geest House, opposite Chantry Park, which is due to be knocked down for a new housing development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning permission has been granted by Babergh District Council for the former Geest office building, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, to be demolished and a new cul de sac with a mixture of three and five bedroom homes created in its place.

The new seven property estate, together with parking and landscaping, will stand on a 0.21 hectare area of land which will be accessible from the main road.

The site has long stood empty overlooking the entrance to Chantry Park on the opposite side of the road.

Once occupied by Geest Line, a shipping company based in Suffolk, the building has since fallen into disuse with metal fencing around the outside and protective panels covering the windows.

Zac Norman, district councillor for Sproughton and Pinewood, said: "This development is something we are quite positive about.

You may also want to watch:

"That building has been empty for God knows how long. It's an eyesore and it's a good thing that it will be replaced by something that will be in keeping with the area. The main thing that people want is for that area to be used."

Permission had previously been granted for the building to be converted to 13 flats in March 2018 however, in a change of plans, it will now be brought to the ground.

Eyton Developments Limited, which are behind the project, say it will "deliver an attractive enduring place which is related well to its built and natural context and location".

The company says that it will achieve its objective by "using good quality facing materials" to build "well-proportioned buildings and spaces".

It is proposed that the estate will be made up of six, three bed houses which will all be semi-detached and a single five bed home which will stand alone.

The larger home will be accessed by Elton Park access road to the west of the site while the others will use Hadleigh Road.

The new seven properties will be added to an existing eight homes which have already been built on land to the rear of the former office block.