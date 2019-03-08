Knife seized in Ipswich roads policing crackdown near Hadleigh Road Sainsbury's

100 drivers were stopped and their vehicles checked at the Hadleigh Road Sainsbury's car park in Ipswich on April 23 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police caught faulty cars and charged a man on suspicion of possession of a knife in a crackdown on rule-flouting motorists.

Brethalysers and roadside drugs wipes were used by police and other agencies came armed with clamps and powers to reclaim unpaid fines and road tax Picture: SARAH UCY BROWN Brethalysers and roadside drugs wipes were used by police and other agencies came armed with clamps and powers to reclaim unpaid fines and road tax Picture: SARAH UCY BROWN

While 24 of the 100 vehicles left the site in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich without committing any offences, other drivers were given fines, Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) and four were arrested, with debt collectors travelling with the police also recouping thousands in unpaid fines.

Inspector Gary Miller, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “This was yet again another busy and productive day of action, with the team bringing in 100 vehicles, over three-quarters of which recorded an offence of some description.

“The statistics I found quite startling were that 11% of the vehicles were in a dangerous condition, 10% had no MOT, eight were uninsured and 21 people were risking their own safety by not wearing a seatbelt.

“Along with the four arrests made, I believe this displays very clearly how important it is that we carry out these operations.”

Suspicious cars were identified by officers on the roads of Ipswich on April 23 and directed to the car park of Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road where drivers and vehicles were check to make sure they were safe and driving legally.

One stop even led to the discovery of a man with a knife. Darnell Blanchard, 23, of Moore Road in Ipswich, was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.

He has been bailed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday 28 May.

Three other men from Ipswich were arrested in connection to drug-driving offences and released under investigation.

The operation was carried out by officers from the four police units, the DVLA, HMRC, Trading Standards, Home Office officials, council officers and debt collectors.

Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk, said: “Once again this multi-agency operation has delivered excellent results so congratulations and thanks are due to those involved.

“Identifying and catching criminals is a core function of these initiatives which make a major contribution to keeping Suffolk safe.

“I hope this acts as a strong deterrent to the criminal fraternity in Suffolk that you'll be caught, prosecuted and if found guilty punished accordingly.”