E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Traffic chaos in Ipswich as road works grip town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:04 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 12 November 2019

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Archant

Road works on some of Ipswich's busiest roads are causing gridlock in the town centre this morning.

Closures and temporary traffic lights have been placed on several key roads travelling into the Suffolk town.

A three way traffic light system on Hadleigh Road in the Suffolk town have been running since last Wednesday, November 6 for gas works outside The Earl Kitchener Pub causing traffic issues for people travelling into Ipswich from Hadleigh and the rest of West Suffolk.

The works, which are being carried out by Cadent, are set to continue until Friday at 6pm.

Drivers travelling through the area reporting delays of up to 20 minutes on the road which links the A1071 to the end of London Road.

Traffic is queueing on the Ipswichbound carriageway, however, traffic is moving more freely in the opposite direction.

The delays are also having a knock on effect on other roads in the area. There are now also long queues on London Road as well as the A1071.

You may also want to watch:

There are also queues on the A12 at Copdock due to the delays on London Road.

At the same time, Belstead Road is closed, causing drivers to take the Wherstead Road, which is now experiencing severe delays of up to 20 minutes as well.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Car fire closes busy Ipswich road leading to town centre

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Ipswich Picture: KJ SPEAR

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

11 signs you grew up in Ipswich in the 2000s

Despite mediocre football and a closed down cinema, Ipswich was a fantastic place to grow up, writes Oliver Sullivan Picture: SU ANDERSON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Car fire closes busy Ipswich road leading to town centre

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Ipswich Picture: KJ SPEAR

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

11 signs you grew up in Ipswich in the 2000s

Despite mediocre football and a closed down cinema, Ipswich was a fantastic place to grow up, writes Oliver Sullivan Picture: SU ANDERSON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Traffic chaos in Ipswich as road works grip town centre

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

One man has been arrested following the incident at the Chancery Lane store in Debenham Picture: MATT REASON

Boy mocked for his ‘girl’s curls’ gets locks chopped for charity

Kit Porritt decided to grow his hair after taking inspiration from rock singer Kurt Cobain. Picture: CATERS NEWS AGENCY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists