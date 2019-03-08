Traffic chaos in Ipswich as road works grip town centre

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS Archant

Road works on some of Ipswich's busiest roads are causing gridlock in the town centre this morning.

Closures and temporary traffic lights have been placed on several key roads travelling into the Suffolk town.

A three way traffic light system on Hadleigh Road in the Suffolk town have been running since last Wednesday, November 6 for gas works outside The Earl Kitchener Pub causing traffic issues for people travelling into Ipswich from Hadleigh and the rest of West Suffolk.

The works, which are being carried out by Cadent, are set to continue until Friday at 6pm.

Drivers travelling through the area reporting delays of up to 20 minutes on the road which links the A1071 to the end of London Road.

Traffic is queueing on the Ipswichbound carriageway, however, traffic is moving more freely in the opposite direction.

The delays are also having a knock on effect on other roads in the area. There are now also long queues on London Road as well as the A1071.

There are also queues on the A12 at Copdock due to the delays on London Road.

At the same time, Belstead Road is closed, causing drivers to take the Wherstead Road, which is now experiencing severe delays of up to 20 minutes as well.