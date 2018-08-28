Babergh chosen as one of top 30 best places to live in UK

The village of Kersey in the Babergh area

The Babergh district has been voted one of the best 30 places in the UK to live in an annual quality of life survey.

Lavenham.

The beauty of Constable Country, as well as the historic towns of Sudbury and Hadleigh, and picture-postcard villages like Lavenham, Long Melford and Kersey, helped to win the high ranking for the area.

Babergh took 27th place in the Halifax quality of life survey, while two other districts in the county made the top 50 - St Edmundsbury, 45th and Mid Suffolk, 47th.

Babergh councillor Alastair McCraw said: “It’s very nice to be chosen as one of the most attractive places to live. It’s the beauty of the place - we have two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Suffolk Coast and Heaths and Dedham Vale, and places like Lavenham, which has been seen a lot on TV.

“Then there’s the Shotley peninsula - I came here in 1978 from Aberdeen and it is beautiful. I fell for it hook, line and sinker, and decided I wanted to live there for the rest of my life. It helped that I met a Brantham girl!”

The historic Kersey Bell

Orkney was crowned the UK’s best place to live nationally, after being the runner-up for the last two years. Richmondshire in North Yorkshire took second place.

The survey looks at a range of data covering the labour market, the housing market, the environment, education, health, personal wellbeing and leisure, to rank the areas with the best quality of life.

High employment levels, low crime rate, strong exam results, smaller primary school class sizes and good health and happiness scores helped propel Orkney to the top spot, Halifax said. Orkney is also a relatively affordable place to live.

Richmondshire is followed by Rutland in the East Midlands, Hambleton in North Yorkshire and Eden in Cumbria.

Friars Street in Sudbury

Parts of the South score well on employment, earnings, life expectancy and health and the weather, while the North tends to fare better in terms of housing affordability, lower traffic flows and population densities and lower primary school sizes.

Surprisingly, the Suffolk Coastal district missed out on a spot in this year’s top 50, despite coming 24th last year, while Chelmsford and Maldon in Essex also lost their places after featuring in last year’slist. There were also no Norfolk districts among those in the top 50.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said: “Orkney has consistently been considered one of the best places to live in the UK and Orcadians will be delighted to hear they have now taken the crown.

“Its remote location may not be for everyone, but this comes with the benefit of having high employment, low crime rates, smaller class sizes and more affordable housing.”

“While the South East continues to have the most locations in the top 50, we’ve seen northern areas perform particularly well on education, while they also benefit from lower house prices when compared to average earnings.”

Here are the top 50 places in the UK in Halifax’s 2019 quality of life survey:

1. Orkney, Scotland

2. Richmondshire, Yorkshire and the Humber

3. Rutland, East Midlands

4. Hambleton, Yorkshire and the Humber

5. Eden, North West

6. South Oxfordshire, South East

7. Cotswold, South West

8. Ryedale, Yorkshire and the Humber

9. St Albans, East of England

10. Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands

11. Vale of White Horse, South East

12. Waverley, South East

13. Hart, South East

14. East Hertfordshire, East of England

15. Westminster, London

16. Winchester, South East

17. Rushmoor, South East

18. Uttlesford, East of England

19. Wychavon, West Midlands

20. Harborough, East Midlands

21. South Cambridgeshire, East of England

22. Rushcliffe, East Midlands

23. Ribble Valley, North West

24. Surrey Heath, South East

25. Wokingham, South East

26. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber

27. Babergh, East of England

28. West Oxfordshire, South East

29. South Buckinghamshire, South East

30. Windsor and Maidenhead, South East

31. Warwick, West Midlands

32. Elmbridge, South East

33. Chichester, South East

34. Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands

35. Lichfield, West Midlands

36. Malvern Hills, West Midlands

37. Rochford, East of England

38. Chiltern, South East

39. Shetland, Scotland

40. Richmond-upon-Thames, London

41. West Berkshire, South East

42. Basingstoke and Deane, South East

43. South Hams, South West

44. Fareham, South East

45. St Edmundsbury, East of England

46. Wycombe, South East

47. Mid Suffolk, East of England

48. Monmouthshire, Wales

49. Daventry, East Midlands

50. Selby, Yorkshire and the Humber

