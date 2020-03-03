Man in court after police uncover £60k cannabis farm near Ipswich

Hai Van Pham appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a £60,000 cannabis farm near Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police found about 400 cannabis plants on land off London Road, Capel St Mary, on Friday, February 28.

Hai Van Pham appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

The 44-year-old, of Turton Drive, in Arnold, Nottingham, was charged with producing a class B controlled drug and possession with intent to supply a class B controlled drug.

Speaking through a Vietnamese interpreter, he entered no plea to the charges, which prosecutors said were not suitable for summary trial under the jurisdiction of magistrates.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett asked the bench to remand him in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 31.

Solicitor David Allan made no representations in respect of bail.