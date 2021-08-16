News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:08 PM August 16, 2021    Updated: 2:13 PM August 16, 2021
The collision happened on the A144 near Halesworth

The collision happened on the A144 near Halesworth - Credit: Google Maps

Police have confirmed a man in his 20s has died following a collision between an Audi and Kia on the A144 near Halesworth.

Officers from Suffolk police closed the road in both directions at around 9.40pm on Sunday, with the closure remaining in place until the following morning.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and an air ambulance attended the scene but the driver and sole occupant of the Audi - a man aged in his 20s - was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female driver and male passenger of the other vehicle, a Kia Cee’d, were both assessed at hospital and were later discharged after sustaining minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 349 of August 15.

