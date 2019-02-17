Partly Cloudy

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

17 February, 2019 - 17:06
Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

The grandchildren of a woman who died just days before Christmas are fulfilling her last wish by selling her massive collection of designer clothing through a pop-up shop in Ipswich.

Chris Wix passed away on December 19, 2018, at St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: PHIL WIXChris Wix passed away on December 19, 2018, at St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: PHIL WIX

Chris Wix died on December 19 at St Elizabeth Hospice at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in September 2017.

Her husband Paul, 66, said Chris had a huge love of fashion - with wardrobes filled with the biggest names in the business.

Now her grandchildren Morgan, 15, and Bailey, 12, are helping to carry out her last request - to find her clothes new owners who will cherish them as much as she did.

In Chris’ memory, Phil, daughter Georgia, along with Morgan and Bailey, will be running a pop-up shop at the Harry Potter Shop, at 31 St Peters Street in Ipswich, during half-term.

The collection will be on sale from Monday at the Harry Potter shop in St Peters Street, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe collection will be on sale from Monday at the Harry Potter shop in St Peters Street, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 500 items of fashion will be on sale from big names such as Misonni, Ribkoff, David Bitton, Escada, Creenstone, Save the Queen and much more.

Phil said he hoped running the shop would be a fantastic experience for his grandchildren.

“Chris was a collector of fashion,” he said.

“The whole idea is for us to get Chris’ wishes executed but to also give the kids a memory and experience they won’t forget.

A variety of clothes, handbags and shoes as well as accessories are on sale from Monday. Picture: RACHEL EDGEA variety of clothes, handbags and shoes as well as accessories are on sale from Monday. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“This pop-up shop has given us a fantastic opportunity to do that.

“As a granddad I am incredibly proud of them both.”

The family have been spending the last three weeks trying to organise Mrs Wix’s massive clothes collection.

Mr Wix said there are more than 500 items going up for sale at the pop-up shop, including 100 pairs of shoes and 30 to 40 handbags.

Chris had a huge passion for fashion and can be seen from the large collection of designer clothes she owned. Picture: RACHEL EDGEChris had a huge passion for fashion and can be seen from the large collection of designer clothes she owned. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“But even that has been scaled down as some items didn’t make the cut,” he said. “Chris had five or six wardrobes around the house full of clothes.”

Mr Wix thanked the hospice staff for their support.

He said: “I can’t thank the St Elizabeth Hospice team enough for everything they did for us during Chris’ care.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help in return by organising the pop-up shop.”

Money raised from the pop-up shop will go to the St Elizabeth Hospice where Chris was cared for during her cancer treatment. Picture: RACHEL EDGEMoney raised from the pop-up shop will go to the St Elizabeth Hospice where Chris was cared for during her cancer treatment. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The money raised will be split between the hospice and Chris’ grandchildren.

The pop-up shop will be open from 10am to 4pm from Monday, February 18 to Saturday, February 23.

