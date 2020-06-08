WATCH: Ipswich primary school covers The Beatles’ hit ‘All You Need is Love’

Teachers and staff at an Ipswich primary school have come together to record a cover of a Beatles’ hit to unite the community during lockdown.

Staff from across Halifax Primary School were rallied together by musical coordinator Dylan Willey to make the video, with classic “All You Need is Love” chosen due to its heartfelt message.

The video – complete with guitars – was recorded via Zoom, with each member of staff asked to sing their own snippets of the song.

Mr Willey said he had been inspired by an earlier cover of “Times Like These” on BBC Radio 1 during the start of lockdown, and wanted to do something to give teachers, parents and pupils something to smile about.

He said: “I saw them perform for Radio 1 and was inspired by its message about sticking together.

“And that’s why I chose the song – it’s about togetherness and that’s what this time now is all about – we are divided, but we are still together. Everyone rose to the challenge really well.

“It is a difficult thing to learn new software and people get nervous about singing alone on camera – but everyone has done such a great job.”

The school has continued to offer online lesson ideas throughout lockdown, and has even tasked Year 3 and 4 pupils with writing and recording their own “lockdown raps” to help teach them more about music and technology.

Pupils have also written acrostic poems and learned the history of the Olympics, while a number of keyworker’s children have been attending school as usual.

Pupils are soon set to begin returning to the school, starting with Year 1, Year 6 and Reception due back in the classroom next week.

Mr Willey added staff have been “amazing” throughout lockdown, while thanking parents and pupils for their positive feedback to their efforts throughout the lockdown.

Headteacher Anita Krishna said she hopes the hard work from her team to master the Zoom video call software will help the school deliver more online classes as it adjusts to the so-called “new normal”.

Mrs Krishna added: “We can’t wait for all the children to come back – it’s what we are all in the job for.

“We are hoping to let other year groups come back by the end of term to come and say goodbye to their teachers, if possible.”