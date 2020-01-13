E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

School in Ipswich with 'strong sense of community' win praise from Ofsted

13 January, 2020 - 16:30
Pupils from the school's 'Rota Kids' group, who help raise money for a host of charitable causes Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL

Pupils from the school's 'Rota Kids' group, who help raise money for a host of charitable causes Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

A primary school in Ipswich has been praised for its "strong sense of community" after being rated "good" by education regulator Ofsted.

Headteacher Anita Krishna with pupils Eliza and Rosie Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOLHeadteacher Anita Krishna with pupils Eliza and Rosie Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL

Halifax Primary School, in Prince of Wales Drive, was visited by inspectors in December having become part of the Orwell Multi Academy Trust in April 2017.

In his report, lead inspector Steve Mellors said: "'Team Halifax' reflects the character of the school.

"There is a strong sense of a community where pupils are encouraged to work and play together.

"Pupils speak highly about the things they learn and the clubs that they enjoy.

Pupils from Halifax Primary's School council Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOLPupils from Halifax Primary's School council Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL

"They say that this is because of the staff who help them."

He said behaviour among pupils was good, that bullying was rare and that pupils have confidence adults would tackle it immediately were it to happen.

He said the school encourages disadvantaged pupils to take part in clubs and activities to help develop their interests and talents and ensures effective support for pupils with special needs or disabilities.

However, he says there is room for improvement - saying school leaders currently have no way of checking pupils' understanding across foundation subjects.

He said: "Curriculum leaders should ensure there is a consistent approach to check what pupils have learned so that they can evaluate the effectiveness of their plans."

Headteacher Anita Krishna said: "Halifax is a great place to learn and we are delighted to see Ofsted recognising all the hard work that our staff, the pupils, their parents and carers and our school governors put in to make it the good and fun school that it is.

"The report's opening line says it all - Team Halifax reflects the character of the school.

"The report recognises our high expectations of behaviour and learning, a curriculum that meets the needs of our pupils and our strong team ethic to do the best for every child in our care.

"Like any thorough report, it also identifies things we can do to be even better and we are pleased to have that feedback to build in to our plans for the future of the school."

She added being part of the wider Orwell Academy Trust had also played a role in the school's success, enabling leaders to work with other schools and share ideas.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Teens on bikes try to steal ear pods in attempted Ipswich robbery

Silent Street in Ipswich

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Teens on bikes try to steal ear pods in attempted Ipswich robbery

Silent Street in Ipswich

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE tonight – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Fuller Flavour: Celebrating a win at last, helping a lost German fan and memories of a great day at Oxford

Jumping for joy: Alan Judge fist pumping after his first half goal to take the home side into a 3-0 lead against Accrington.

The Ipswich road riddled with more than FIFTY potholes

Portman Road is riddled with potholes and road defects Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists