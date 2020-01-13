School in Ipswich with 'strong sense of community' win praise from Ofsted

Pupils from the school's 'Rota Kids' group, who help raise money for a host of charitable causes Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

A primary school in Ipswich has been praised for its "strong sense of community" after being rated "good" by education regulator Ofsted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Headteacher Anita Krishna with pupils Eliza and Rosie Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL Headteacher Anita Krishna with pupils Eliza and Rosie Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL

Halifax Primary School, in Prince of Wales Drive, was visited by inspectors in December having become part of the Orwell Multi Academy Trust in April 2017.

In his report, lead inspector Steve Mellors said: "'Team Halifax' reflects the character of the school.

"There is a strong sense of a community where pupils are encouraged to work and play together.

"Pupils speak highly about the things they learn and the clubs that they enjoy.

Pupils from Halifax Primary's School council Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL Pupils from Halifax Primary's School council Picture: HALIFAX PRIMARY SCHOOL

"They say that this is because of the staff who help them."

He said behaviour among pupils was good, that bullying was rare and that pupils have confidence adults would tackle it immediately were it to happen.

He said the school encourages disadvantaged pupils to take part in clubs and activities to help develop their interests and talents and ensures effective support for pupils with special needs or disabilities.

However, he says there is room for improvement - saying school leaders currently have no way of checking pupils' understanding across foundation subjects.

He said: "Curriculum leaders should ensure there is a consistent approach to check what pupils have learned so that they can evaluate the effectiveness of their plans."

Headteacher Anita Krishna said: "Halifax is a great place to learn and we are delighted to see Ofsted recognising all the hard work that our staff, the pupils, their parents and carers and our school governors put in to make it the good and fun school that it is.

"The report's opening line says it all - Team Halifax reflects the character of the school.

"The report recognises our high expectations of behaviour and learning, a curriculum that meets the needs of our pupils and our strong team ethic to do the best for every child in our care.

"Like any thorough report, it also identifies things we can do to be even better and we are pleased to have that feedback to build in to our plans for the future of the school."

She added being part of the wider Orwell Academy Trust had also played a role in the school's success, enabling leaders to work with other schools and share ideas.