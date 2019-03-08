Were you at Halifax school in 1977?
PUBLISHED: 19:06 24 April 2019
Archant
It’s back to the classroom as we take a look back at Halifax school in 1977.
The students were having a splashing time in the school swimming pool, where a lot of youngsters learnt how to swim for the first time.
A group of young boys and girls are also seen deep in thought in the pictures from our achives as they get their experiment underway in class.
Meanwhile a group of girls at Halifax school took the plunge in a science lesson, while one smiling individual is seen peering over his information sheet in class, during a written activity.
Also pictured is some group work taking place in the classroom and a young lad testing out a new way of painting using a blow straw.
■ Did you attend Halifax school in 1977 or do you recognise any of these friendly faces? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk