Nostalgia

Were you at Halifax school in 1977?

PUBLISHED: 19:06 24 April 2019

Pupils having a splashing time! Picture: ARCHANT

Pupils having a splashing time! Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It’s back to the classroom as we take a look back at Halifax school in 1977.

Pupils in deep concentration as they practice an experiment Picture: ARCHANTPupils in deep concentration as they practice an experiment Picture: ARCHANT

The students were having a splashing time in the school swimming pool, where a lot of youngsters learnt how to swim for the first time.

Girls having fun in a practical science lesson Picture: ARCHANTGirls having fun in a practical science lesson Picture: ARCHANT

A group of young boys and girls are also seen deep in thought in the pictures from our achives as they get their experiment underway in class.

Pupils using big informatioin sheets for an classroom acitivity at Halifax school Picture: ARCHANTPupils using big informatioin sheets for an classroom acitivity at Halifax school Picture: ARCHANT

Meanwhile a group of girls at Halifax school took the plunge in a science lesson, while one smiling individual is seen peering over his information sheet in class, during a written activity.

Children doing group work in the classroom Picture: ARCHANTChildren doing group work in the classroom Picture: ARCHANT

Also pictured is some group work taking place in the classroom and a young lad testing out a new way of painting using a blow straw.

A young boy painting with a blow straw in an art class at Halifax school Picture: ARCHANTA young boy painting with a blow straw in an art class at Halifax school Picture: ARCHANT

■ Did you attend Halifax school in 1977 or do you recognise any of these friendly faces? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

