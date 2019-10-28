Can you spot your child pumpkin carving at Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich?

Preston was very pleased with his design Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Youngsters spent their half-term working on their very own pumpkin creations for Halloween at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich.

Faith and Poppy ready to carve their pumpkins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Faith and Poppy ready to carve their pumpkins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The venue, in Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, offered children the chance to spend an hour pumpkin carving throughout the half-term break and on Monday, when many children were still off school due to teacher training days.

Poppy enjoyed carving her pumpkin at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Poppy enjoyed carving her pumpkin at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Using a pumpkin provided by the farm, they were taught how to carefully cut out and craft their pumpkin designs - with the young people designing a range of ghoulish faces.

Children enjoyed making a mess at the pumpkin carving session Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children enjoyed making a mess at the pumpkin carving session Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They were then able to take them home ready for the big night on Wednesday, October 31, when they and their friends are expected to spend the night trick or treating with their parents.

Ariadne with her pumpkin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ariadne with her pumpkin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jimmy's Farm is now preparing for the Christmas season, with a Santa's grotto set to arrive on December 7 to give children the chance to spend time with Father Christmas himself and even receive a gift.

Freddie and Ariadne at the pumpkin carving session at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Freddie and Ariadne at the pumpkin carving session at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Faith enjoyed a morning of pumpkin carving at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Faith enjoyed a morning of pumpkin carving at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

