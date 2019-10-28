E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Can you spot your child pumpkin carving at Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich?

28 October, 2019 - 12:34
Preston was very pleased with his design Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Preston was very pleased with his design Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Youngsters spent their half-term working on their very own pumpkin creations for Halloween at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich.

Faith and Poppy ready to carve their pumpkins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFaith and Poppy ready to carve their pumpkins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The venue, in Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, offered children the chance to spend an hour pumpkin carving throughout the half-term break and on Monday, when many children were still off school due to teacher training days.

Poppy enjoyed carving her pumpkin at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPoppy enjoyed carving her pumpkin at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Using a pumpkin provided by the farm, they were taught how to carefully cut out and craft their pumpkin designs - with the young people designing a range of ghoulish faces.

Children enjoyed making a mess at the pumpkin carving session Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren enjoyed making a mess at the pumpkin carving session Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They were then able to take them home ready for the big night on Wednesday, October 31, when they and their friends are expected to spend the night trick or treating with their parents.

Ariadne with her pumpkin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAriadne with her pumpkin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jimmy's Farm is now preparing for the Christmas season, with a Santa's grotto set to arrive on December 7 to give children the chance to spend time with Father Christmas himself and even receive a gift.

Freddie and Ariadne at the pumpkin carving session at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFreddie and Ariadne at the pumpkin carving session at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Faith enjoyed a morning of pumpkin carving at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFaith enjoyed a morning of pumpkin carving at Jimmy's Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Elmer moves in as new multi-million Fred. Olsen office topped-out

Penny Edgar, Belinda Mindell, Stuart Ferguson and Fay McCormack with Fred Olsen's Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Can you spot your child pumpkin carving at Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich?

Preston was very pleased with his design Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Hopefully I can keep the jersey’ – Norris out to establish himself as Ipswich Town’s first-choice keeper

Will Norris pictured during Ipswich Town's 3-1 win at Southend United. He is contracted at parent club Wolves until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists