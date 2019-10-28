Can you spot your child pumpkin carving at Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich?
Archant
Youngsters spent their half-term working on their very own pumpkin creations for Halloween at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich.
The venue, in Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, offered children the chance to spend an hour pumpkin carving throughout the half-term break and on Monday, when many children were still off school due to teacher training days.
Using a pumpkin provided by the farm, they were taught how to carefully cut out and craft their pumpkin designs - with the young people designing a range of ghoulish faces.
They were then able to take them home ready for the big night on Wednesday, October 31, when they and their friends are expected to spend the night trick or treating with their parents.
Jimmy's Farm is now preparing for the Christmas season, with a Santa's grotto set to arrive on December 7 to give children the chance to spend time with Father Christmas himself and even receive a gift.