Happy Halloween! Check out Ipswich's best pumpkin carvings

Charlotte Moore

Published: 8:30 PM October 29, 2021
Pumpkin carvings from Ipswich residents

We asked, you submitted - check out some of Ipswich's weirdest and most wonderful pumpkin carvings - Credit: Diane Tooke, Holly Dana-Marie Harper, Missy Forrest, Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene

Halloween is here again - and this year's batch of pumpkin carvings are creepier and more artistic than ever!

A silver-painted pumpkin by Viktorija Gabene and her daughter

This prize-winning pumpkin introduces a new colour scheme - Credit: Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene

Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene and her daughter Aureja made this carving together - and it was the Year 4 winner at Springfield Junior School.

One ghoul and one grin in these pumpkin carving designs

Smile for Hollie Dana-Marie Harper's designs - Credit: Hollie Dana-Marie Harper

Hollie Dana-Marie Harper shared her ghoulish designs with us on social media.

Keira Forrest's pumpkin carving design

Keira Forrest went for an intricate design - Credit: Missy Forrest

Missy Forrest shared the handiwork of her daughter, Keira.

Kelly Leech's family designed these four pumpkins

Kelly's family designed these four pumpkins - Credit: Kelly Leech

Kelly Leech's children (and husband) were buzzing to carve their pumpkins - well done to Karl, Kian, Keira and Kallum.

It's a spooky Halloween in Diane Tooke's house with these two pumpkin designs

It's a spooky Halloween in Diane Tooke's house with these two pumpkin designs - Credit: Diane Tooke

You may also want to watch:

Scary stuff from Callum Tooke, 14, and Liam Tooke, 12.

A carving with a twist from Michelle Phillips' daughter

A carving with a twist from Michelle Phillips' daughter - Credit: Michelle Phillips

11-year-old Willie Wright Phillips looked at her carving from a slightly different angle.

Emma Eivan's three sons out and about with their creations

Emma Eivan's three sons out and about with their creations - Credit: Emma Eivan

Rayan, Eîvan and Kayan's proud mum submitted these photos of their Halloween handiwork.

Donna Gardiner's kids created these spooky Halloween designs

Donna Gardiner's kids created these spooky Halloween designs - Credit: Donna Gardiner

Three efforts from Teagan Gardiner, 10, and Roman Gardiner, 3, submitted by mum Donna.

Gracie Wood poses with her pumpkin carvings at her door

Gracie Wood poses with her pumpkin carvings at her door - Credit: Emma Wood

Gracie Wood poses with her pumpkin carvings.

Henley House held a pumpkin carving competition

Laura Biggs submitted this photo of Henley House's competition entries - Credit: Laura Biggs

And Henley House residents had a carving competition, with six entries received.

Halloween
Ipswich News

