Gallery
Happy Halloween! Check out Ipswich's best pumpkin carvings
- Credit: Diane Tooke, Holly Dana-Marie Harper, Missy Forrest, Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene
Halloween is here again - and this year's batch of pumpkin carvings are creepier and more artistic than ever!
Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene and her daughter Aureja made this carving together - and it was the Year 4 winner at Springfield Junior School.
Hollie Dana-Marie Harper shared her ghoulish designs with us on social media.
Missy Forrest shared the handiwork of her daughter, Keira.
Kelly Leech's children (and husband) were buzzing to carve their pumpkins - well done to Karl, Kian, Keira and Kallum.
You may also want to watch:
Scary stuff from Callum Tooke, 14, and Liam Tooke, 12.
11-year-old Willie Wright Phillips looked at her carving from a slightly different angle.
Most Read
- 1 First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange
- 2 Woman avoids jail by 'hair's breadth' for dealing drugs from Ipswich flat
- 3 Plans submitted to turn historic 160-year-old Ipswich pub to flats
- 4 Fury at 'unnerving' groups' booze litter at Ipswich playground
- 5 Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Suffolk?
- 6 Scorched former Tolly Cobbold brewery up for sale for £500k
- 7 Ipswich clubbers hold boycott of night venues amid spiking fears
- 8 New security measures in Claydon 'not justified at this point'
- 9 Everything you need to know about inflatable Waterfront sculpture
- 10 Facebook changes its name to Meta
Rayan, Eîvan and Kayan's proud mum submitted these photos of their Halloween handiwork.
Three efforts from Teagan Gardiner, 10, and Roman Gardiner, 3, submitted by mum Donna.
Gracie Wood poses with her pumpkin carvings.
And Henley House residents had a carving competition, with six entries received.