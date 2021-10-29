Happy Halloween! Check out Ipswich's best pumpkin carvings

Gallery

We asked, you submitted - check out some of Ipswich's weirdest and most wonderful pumpkin carvings - Credit: Diane Tooke, Holly Dana-Marie Harper, Missy Forrest, Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene

Halloween is here again - and this year's batch of pumpkin carvings are creepier and more artistic than ever!

This prize-winning pumpkin introduces a new colour scheme - Credit: Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene

Viktorija Gritenaite Gabene and her daughter Aureja made this carving together - and it was the Year 4 winner at Springfield Junior School.

Smile for Hollie Dana-Marie Harper's designs - Credit: Hollie Dana-Marie Harper

Hollie Dana-Marie Harper shared her ghoulish designs with us on social media.

Keira Forrest went for an intricate design - Credit: Missy Forrest

Missy Forrest shared the handiwork of her daughter, Keira.

Kelly's family designed these four pumpkins - Credit: Kelly Leech

Kelly Leech's children (and husband) were buzzing to carve their pumpkins - well done to Karl, Kian, Keira and Kallum.

It's a spooky Halloween in Diane Tooke's house with these two pumpkin designs - Credit: Diane Tooke

You may also want to watch:

Scary stuff from Callum Tooke, 14, and Liam Tooke, 12.

A carving with a twist from Michelle Phillips' daughter - Credit: Michelle Phillips

11-year-old Willie Wright Phillips looked at her carving from a slightly different angle.

Emma Eivan's three sons out and about with their creations - Credit: Emma Eivan

Rayan, Eîvan and Kayan's proud mum submitted these photos of their Halloween handiwork.

Donna Gardiner's kids created these spooky Halloween designs - Credit: Donna Gardiner

Three efforts from Teagan Gardiner, 10, and Roman Gardiner, 3, submitted by mum Donna.

Gracie Wood poses with her pumpkin carvings at her door - Credit: Emma Wood

Gracie Wood poses with her pumpkin carvings.

Laura Biggs submitted this photo of Henley House's competition entries - Credit: Laura Biggs

And Henley House residents had a carving competition, with six entries received.