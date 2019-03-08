Video

Could you home these black cats in time for Halloween?

Could you offer Hagrid is very own Hogwarts for Halloween? Picture: RSCPA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH BRANCH RSCPA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH BRANCH

With Halloween just around the corner these black cats Hagrid, Rafferty, Melon and Marnie are looking for a fun-loving home to enjoy the spooky season.

Hagrid the friendly feline is looking for a loving home, could you put the magic back into his life? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Hagrid the friendly feline is looking for a loving home, could you put the magic back into his life? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The RSPCA in Martlesham is searching for new homeowners for four black cats as they make a plea for more people in Suffolk to adopt cats during 'cat week'.

Can you offer Hagrid his very own Hogwarts?

You don't have to have magical powers to home Hagrid - who came into the care of the RSPCA after being found as a stray - as this cheeky black cat has time for muggles too.

He can be very affectionate but also very cheeky and needs a loving home with enough space and time for his bundles of character which the staff describe as 'cattitude'.

Hagrid is looking for an owner who has enough time to keep him busy, but is unable to live with any other dogs, cats and children under the age of 13.

Rafferty

This black cat has found himself back in the care of the RSPCA after his owner could no longer care for him - can you help?

He is a very affectionate cat who has recently been diagnosed with spondylosis, which means he can be a bit temperamental when his back his touched.

He is currently on medication which means he must take a tablet every evening with his dinner - which he does without fuss or worry.

Rafferty the beautiful black cat is looking for his forever home? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Rafferty the beautiful black cat is looking for his forever home? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

If you choose to re-home Rafferty then the RSPCA can help with the cost of this medication for the rest of his life.

Melon and Marnie

These two young kittens are such a sweet pair, with tonnes of energy and a long life ahead of them.

They are very playful together and love each others company - however the RSCPA would re-home them separately if a potential owner was unable to take them home together.

To find out more about any of the black cats featured above get in touch with the RSPCA at Martlesham on 0300 9997321.