E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Five weeks of roadworks set to start in town centre

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 September 2020

Felixstowe town centre is set for roadworks according to Suffollk Highways Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Felixstowe town centre is set for roadworks according to Suffollk Highways Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

Signs warning drivers of five weeks of roadworks have been placed in Felixstowe town centre.

The works – described as improvements works – are scheduled to start on Monday, September 7 but no further details have been made available.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Highways notice at the junction of Hamilton Road and Cobbold Road, opposite the library and near the Palace cinema and bingo hall – the resort’s busiest town centre traffic light junction – they will take place from 7am to 4.30pm daily.

Meanwhile, drivers are already experiencing some disruption in Crescent Road where gas network providers Cadent started work on September 1 on gas mains and connections.

The work is taking place at the Princes Road junction, not far from the Mill Lane-Garrison Lane junction. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

The work is expected to take until September 25.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Go-ahead for new delicatessen and cafe to help town centre viability

The latest designs for the Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe Image: MATT KUBOT/ARCHITECT-4U

Five weeks of roadworks set to start in town centre

Felixstowe town centre is set for roadworks according to Suffollk Highways Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

What lockdown rules are still in place?

Which lockdown rules are still in place in Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 win against Bristol Rovers

Luke Chambers is congratulated by Teddy Bishop, Alan Judge and Toto Nsiala after his header put Ipswich Town 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Work starts on £1.5m new café project as part of resort regeneration

How the new Kitchen@Martello Park on FelIxstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD