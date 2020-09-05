Five weeks of roadworks set to start in town centre

Signs warning drivers of five weeks of roadworks have been placed in Felixstowe town centre.

The works – described as improvements works – are scheduled to start on Monday, September 7 but no further details have been made available.

According to the Suffolk Highways notice at the junction of Hamilton Road and Cobbold Road, opposite the library and near the Palace cinema and bingo hall – the resort’s busiest town centre traffic light junction – they will take place from 7am to 4.30pm daily.

Meanwhile, drivers are already experiencing some disruption in Crescent Road where gas network providers Cadent started work on September 1 on gas mains and connections.

The work is taking place at the Princes Road junction, not far from the Mill Lane-Garrison Lane junction. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

The work is expected to take until September 25.