Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Matt Hancock backs No More Not-Spots campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:53 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:54 19 November 2018

Matt Hancock backed the no more not-spots campaign.

Matt Hancock backed the no more not-spots campaign.

Archant

A new bid to end mobile phone not-spots across East Anglia has received top government support at a summit meeting at Newmarket.

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to business leaders from across the region as they tried to find a way of filling in the not-spots. 400 have been identified across the region out of a total of 1,500 in the UK.

Held in the Guineas suite at Newmarket Racecourses, the ‘by invitation’ summit was hosted by Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk Chambers of Commerce and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) – the first of its kind under the latter’s nationwide ‘No More Not-Spots’ campaign.

The campaign aims to work with trade body Mobile UK and its member network operators to eliminate areas of poor or non-existent mobile voice and data coverage.

The initial stage of the campaign seeks to identify as many such not-spots as possible and then work to address them.

Delegates heard speeches from Mr Hancock, Hannah Essex, co-executive director of policy & campaigns at the BCC, Mobile UK’s head of policy & communications, Gareth Elliott and Geoff Connell, head of IMT at Norfolk County Council.

These speakers outlined the impact on businesses of poor or non-existent mobile coverage, the level of investment being expended to address the problem and proven ways of working in partnership to more rapidly identify and solve not-spot issues.

John Dugmore, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive, said: “This was a very positive and purposeful summit that allowed suppliers and customers to come together and start identifying areas of common concern – and possible solutions.

“Mobile not-spots are an impediment to doing good business and the east of England seems to be especially affected. In Suffolk key business corridors such as the A14 and the energy coast are dotted with not-spots and because of their impact on national prosperity, we hope these will be priorities to address.

“In short, this summit points the way to collaboratively sorting these issues.”

The BCC is working with the local chambers to pull together the ideas from the summit into an action plan of improvements over the next year.

Not-spots can be logged at the BCC’s special website

Topic Tags:

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

13:11 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich during a violent fight in front of shocked members of the public, it has been alleged.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

17:08 Tom Potter
Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Black Friday sales - Watch out for scams and be aware of your rights

14:55 Judy Rimmer
Previous Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Suffolk Trading Standards has issued advice to avoid falling prey to scams. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday bargains are already appearing in shops and online - but how can you avoid falling for scams and bogus offers

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

12:47 Amy Gibbons
Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Officers stopped a vehicle with a faulty light to discover a child in a car seat not secured by a seatbelt.

House prices in the East are predicted to grow

16:34 David Vincent
Tom Orford (left) and Peter Ogilvie (right) from Savills Ipswich residential team with Kirsty Bennison of Savills Residential Research Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Savills says political uncertainty is doing little to dampen the Suffolk property market - with changes in lifestyle driving increased demand for town centre homes.

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

11:40 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide