‘Murder mystery’ event held at care home

Residents and staff at Handford House care home in Ipswich have been playing detectives at a Murder Mystery event, held at the home Picture: Healthcare Homes

Care home staff and residents played detectives in a murder mystery event.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents and staff at Handford House care home in Ipswich have been playing detectives at a Murder Mystery event, held at the home Picture: Healthcare Homes Residents and staff at Handford House care home in Ipswich have been playing detectives at a Murder Mystery event, held at the home Picture: Healthcare Homes

The team at Handford House care home in Cumberland Street, Ipswich hosted a special ‘Murder in the Manor’ evening, inviting residents, friends and relatives to join them for food, drink and entertainment.

They then worked together to solve clues and discover who murdered ‘Ginger Whiskers’.

Team members played suspects and dropped clues whilst helping the participants to investigate ‘who dunnit?’

Home manager Mike Parris said: “We had such a great time at our murder mystery evening.

Residents and staff at Handford House care home in Ipswich have been playing detectives at a Murder Mystery event, held at the home Picture: Healthcare Homes Residents and staff at Handford House care home in Ipswich have been playing detectives at a Murder Mystery event, held at the home Picture: Healthcare Homes

“All the residents that took part really got into character and played along, so it was full of comedy and suspense as we worked to find out who was behind the murder.

“Seeing our residents having fun and doing something totally out of the ordinary is fantastic and is everything we’re about at Handford House.”

The evening was part of a wide range of events and activities arranged at the home by activities coordinator Kelly McLaughlin.

For more information on Handford House, call 01473 231111 or visit www.healthcarehomes.co.uk